Senator Santarsiero and Representative Galloway Announce $756,881 for Falls Township Traffic and Safety Improvements

BUCKS COUNTY – December 27, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative John Galloway (D-140) announced today Falls Township will receive $756,881 from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for traffic and safety improvements. The funds will be used for upgrades at 7 intersections in Falls Township, which include:

Trenton Road and Andover Road,

S. Olds Boulevard and Queen Anne Drive,

N. Olds Boulevard and Trenton Road,

Lincoln Circle and Lincoln Highway,

W. Trenton Avenue and Woolston Drive,

W. Trenton Avenue and Alden Avenue, and

W. Trenton Avenue and Big Oak Road

“These traffic safety improvements will help keep drivers and pedestrians safe at busy intersections across Falls Township,” said Senator Steve Santarsiero. “These upgrades will improve pedestrian access to shopping, schools and community attractions, while providing emergency response vehicles safer access to respond to emergencies.”

The safety improvements will include the installation of pedestrian signals at each intersection to alert vehicles and allow pedestrians the needed time to safely cross the roadway, as well as the addition of new ADA curb ramps. The township will also install preemption devices on all traffic signals at the intersections, aiding the safe passage of emergency vehicles regardless of existing traffic.

“These funds will help Falls Township make important upgrades at seven local intersections, improving traffic signals for drivers and helping pedestrians get around safely,” said Rep. John Galloway. “Projects like these keep our community safe and improve access to businesses.”

Pennsylvania’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue. For more information on the ARLE program, visit the PennDOT website .

###