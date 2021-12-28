Sales Executive Elliott Sutter Joins the OGARAJETS Team
Aircraft acquisitions and sales leader adds industry depth and experienceATLANTA, GA, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has hired aircraft management expert Elliott Sutter. As a sales executive, Sutter will leverage his industry experience and professional network to give OGARAJETS clients a competitive edge as they look to purchase or sell aircraft.
“Elliott’s business background and personal values align perfectly with our needs and expectations as an organization,” said Ashley Charnley, VP of Business Integration at OGARAJETS. “His experience and industry connections will make him an extremely valuable resource to our clients and our company. We’re excited to have him join our team.”
A University of Georgia graduate with double majors in marketing and international business, Sutter has a background in customer service and sales experience, including setting sales records for prior employers. Most recently, he spent five years in aircraft management with a leader in aviation charters.
“The aircraft charter market saw unprecedented volume in 2021,” said Sutter. “It was a demanding year for my former company and for me, but it served as a ‘capstone’ experience of sorts. I was able to leverage all the industry insight I’d developed in my tenure there to help clients understand everything from aircraft performance specs to depreciation trends so that they could make well-informed business decisions.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
Luke Leonard
OGARAJETS LLC
lukeleonard@ogarajets.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn