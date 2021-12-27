North America Text Analytics Market-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028
The text analytics market is segmented in terms of applications, end customers, industry verticals, deployment model and geography.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American text analytics market is influenced by several drivers, restraints and opportunities. Technologies such as big data analytics in the market are considered to be the major drivers. On the others hand, companies have now come to an understanding that automating data analysis plays an eminent role in helping companies keep up with huge amount of data and use the same to make insightful decisions. The need for improving consumer experience via CRM (Customer Relationship Management) and initiating effective marketing and promotional activities is also driving the market. However, lack of awareness has hindered the market growth to a greater extent. Vendors active in the text analytics industry are continuously discovering and refining the current architecture, to provide their endcustomers a more efficient solution, which in turn would provide greater opportunities for the market.
Today, prominent market players are embracing effective business strategies such as joint ventures and acquisition and mergers to stay competitive. Enterprises are also seen investing in research and development to provide their customers a paramount solution. The key market players covered in the report includes International Business Machines Corporation (or IBM), Microsoft Corporation, SAP, Oracles, SAS, Lexalytics, Smartlogic, Provalis Research, OpenText, Pingar and others.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an extensive assessment of both the current and emerging industrial trends backed by in-depth information on business environment in North America
• Evaluation of the effective marketing strategies and business channel outlined in the report forms an important part of the study
• SWOT analysis of the major brands exhibits their major strengths and weaknesses
