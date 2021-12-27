North America Speech Analytics Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

North America speech analytics market

The North American speech analytics market is segmented based on solutions and country.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High penetration rate in healthcare, media & entertainment, government, defense, and aerospace applications is driving the North America speech analytics market. However, time consuming process and lack of awareness are hindering growth of the market. Real time speech analytics and increasing need for cloud analytics are creating better opportunities in the market.

The prominent companies operating in the market are Nice Systems Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., Callminer, Nexidia Inc., and HP Autonomy. They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the North America speech analytics market.

• This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015-2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• An exhaustive analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the North America speech analytics market.

• Comprehensive analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2015 and 2020.

