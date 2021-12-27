My Hands Your Heart Announces Cruise Interpreter Academy to Set Sail January 2nd from Los Angeles
Interpreter students will practice skills with deaf guests to enhance their learning experiencesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P. Lanette Pinkard, Founder and CEO of My Hands Your Heart, is proud to announce the next Cruise Interpreter Academy of 2022 set for January 2nd to 9th with a sold-out roster. The next Cruise Interpreter Academy training will be August 7-14th, 2022 on RCCL Harmony of The Seas, marking this as the last opportunity for the end of the 2021 cruise season.
My Hands Your Heart specializes in training and providing sign language interpreters with the customer service skills they need to not only do their work well aboard cruises, but to include a personal connection aspect with Deaf clients. Founded in 2007 by Pinkard, My Hands Your Heart and Cruise Interpreter Academy are her third ventures into the ASL sector. Pinkard, a CODA (child of deaf adults) herself, grew up with her deaf grandparents. She feels a personal connection to the everyday issues that the Deaf Community comes across that most people take for granted. Her passion lies in creating as normal of an experience as possible for the Deaf, so that are treated like anyone else when they receive equal access.
“Sign language interpreters are a beautiful asset, but if Deaf people had their choice, they wouldn’t have a third party involved in everything,” said Pinkard. “We have to be sensitive enough to be that customer service portion in addition to facilitating communication and interpretation. A lot of people can put their hands in the air and sign, but every person on this earth deserves human connection. Deaf people don’t want an interpreter as a tool, they want to feel like they are getting the same personal treatment as everyone else,” she added.
Cruise Interpreter Academy gives a hands-on learning experience to interpreters who want to further their communication skills beyond basic sign language so they can become successful friends with their deaf guests. The Academy includes training with Pinkard herself as well as role-play practice with deaf participants. Pinkard has fostered a large network of ASL interpreters and deaf friends who volunteer often to enhance the Cruise Interpreter Academy’s learning environment.
Interested parties should go to https://cruiseinterpreteracademy.com/, email admin@myhandsyourheartllc.com, or call (855) 730-MHYH.
About P. Lanette Pinkard
P. Lanette Pinkard is the Founder and CEO of My Hands Your Heart and Cruise Interpreter Academy, an entrepreneurial organization that services organizations and companies with certified American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for hearing impaired customers and guests. She has written five lifestyle inspiration books and has served as an interpreter on over 100 cruises. For more information visit https://cruiseinterpreteracademy.com/
