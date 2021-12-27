City of Doral Named PSC Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — The City of Doral lent a hand to help the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) reach consumers eligible for the Lifeline Assistance communications discount program and needing information about conservation to save money on their utility bills. This exceptional outreach effort, still in the midst of continued COVID-19 precautions, is being recognized by naming the City of Doral as this quarter’s PSC Helping Hand. “The PSC is targeting Florida’s small communities to promote Lifeline, and the City of Doral helped us accomplish this in their outlying communities,” PSC Chairman Gary Clark said. “It’s important for eligible customers in these small communities to know that they will still receive a $5.25 monthly discount for voice-only Lifeline service.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information to help consumers avoid scams and stretch their resources to meet monthly bills. “We’ve had to be extra creative in keeping contact with the members of the community we serve, while we were still under some pandemic restrictions,” said Jeorge Vega, Superintendent of Recreation. “It’s very important to keep residents connected to the community and all the available services to them, and we appreciate the PSC helping us provide its much-needed information. Our residents definitely benefited, and we really appreciate the partnership.” The PSC regularly distributes materials to reach those who can benefit from information on hurricane preparedness, scam protections, and energy and water conservation. Look for this year’s PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com , under Hot Topics. About the City of Doral Doral, incorporated on January 28, 2003, in one of thirty-four municipalities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Conveniently located just one mile from Miami International Airport and twelve miles from Downtown Miami, the City is home to approximately 75,874 residents and regularly hosts in excess of 100,000 people who work within the City. The City of Doral occupies a land area of 15 square miles bordered on the west by the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, to the north by the Town of Medley, to the east by the Palmetto Expressway and to the South by the City of Sweetwater. For more information, call the Government Center at 305-593-6725. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc