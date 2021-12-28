What Will Happen in Manufacturing and to Manufacturing in 2022
Manufacturing Talk Radio Hosts interview Cliff Waldman, CEO of New World Economics, about the Major Issues Manufacturers Face
The better term for the supply chain is the supply system...which is in severe flux at present.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturing Talk Radio hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady discuss the headwinds facing manufacturing in 2022 with Cliff Waldman, noted economist and CEO of New World Economics, including the persistence of pandemic uncertainty, the supply chain difficulties, inflation, fiscal and monetary policy, and the global outlook for manufacturing. Although 2020 was a difficult year, 2021 proved to be better, and 2022 looks to expand upon the gains made in 2021.
The most uncertain headwind for global economies, including manufacturing in every country, is Covid and its variants that have temporarily reduced worker availability across all industries which diminishes throughput and output. The unknown virulence of any new strain is unpredictable in its impact on future work hours from raw material producers, transport to manufacturing, production of goods, transport to warehouses or ships, loading and unloading, transport to retail locations, and eventual consumption. "The better term for the supply chain is the supply system, which is made up of multiple supply sources and delivery mechanisms that are all in severe flux at present, and may be in flux throughout 2022," said Waldman.
Inflation has transitioned from transitory to troubling in that it will not go away in 2022, and monetary policy may induce an over-correction which often ends badly with a recession. This could be the case later in Q4 of 2022, especially if a combination of headwinds combine together into an unwanted storm. All of the developed countries face similar issues, which sets up the potential for a global recession based on the monetary policies of each of the countries across the global economic spectrum.
More About Cliff Waldman: Cliff Waldman is the CEO of New World Economics, a research and consulting firm in Arlington, VA. that specializes in contract research in the areas of manufacturing, small business, and frontier markets. Prior to founding New World Economics, Cliff was Chief Economist at the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI), a trade and research firm for U.S. manufacturers. While at MAPI, he won three national research awards for his published work on manufacturing productivity, innovation, and demographics. Cliff's career has also included work for a state government economic research and forecasting unit and for a small business research team in Washington, D.C. He received his M.A. in economics from Rutgers University. Manufacturing Matters with Cliff's Notes is presented each month by Cliff Waldman by JacketMediaCo on the MBC podcast network.
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast broadcast to manufacturers of all sizes across the globe since 2013. Show host, Lew Weiss, and co-host, Tim Grady, present breaking manufacturing news and tackle business trends and economic forecasts in manufacturing for small, medium, and large manufacturers. The podcast has been listed as a "must listen" and can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
