Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduates First Exclusive Spanish Language Participant

On December 17, 2021, two individuals graduated drug court with Judge James G. Kube presiding. This graduation represented a milestone for the program with Josef Perez as the first graduate in program history whose primary language is Spanish. The court used interpreter services throughout his program to overcome the language barrier.

Perez and Tyler Bredvick appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County to have their charges dismissed. During the ceremony, graduates offered encouragement to other participants in the program.

Pictured (from left to right): Graduates Tyler Bredvick, Josef Perez, and Judge James G. Kube.

Adult Drug Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. In addition, the Court aims to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative ancillary services.

