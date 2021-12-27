Working visit to St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, December 27 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon left for St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, to take part in an informal meeting of heads of states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

At the Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was seen off by the Chairman of Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on External Relations, Minister of Defense, and other officials.