JelikaLite Launches Crowdfunding Investment Campaign via StartEngine
Clinical Trials Show JelikaLite’s Innovated Wearable Device May Reduce Symptoms of Autism in Young Children
Autism is a serious developmental disorder that lasts a lifetime. We believe that children on the spectrum can lead fulfilling and productive lives. That is why JelikaLite is developing Cognilum™.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, December 27, 2021 – JelikaLite is pleased to announce the launch of its StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign for Cognilum™, a non-invasive wearable photobiomodulation device aimed at increasing the well-being of children living with autism. Through Cognilum™, JelikaLite seeks to improve a child's autism symptoms through gains in communication and daily living skills.
— Katya Sverdlov, CEO of JelikaLite
Equity crowdfunding gives the general public the opportunity to invest in startup companies in return for equity in the company. StartEngine’s equity crowdfunding platform bridges the gap between potential investors and entrepreneurs.
JelikaLite completed its Phase 1 FDA-regulated double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial for Cognilum™ titled “Transcranial Photobiomodulation for Reducing Autism Symptoms in Children” in October 2021. The trial showed both safety and efficacy of using transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM).
According to Katya Sverdlov, CEO of JelikaLite, “Autism is a serious developmental disorder that lasts a lifetime. JelikaLite believes that children on the spectrum can lead fulfilling and productive lives.
That is why JelikaLite is developing Cognilum™, an innovative medical solution to permanently reduce a child's autism symptoms, enabling better integration into society and reducing lifetime costs.”
Cognilum™ is an intelligent medical device, which combines non-invasive brain stimulation with near-infrared light, EEG sensors and an AI personalization platform.
The non-invasive wearable device provides neurostimulation through transcranial photobiomodulation (tPBM) while also measuring the brains’ electrophysiological activity through EEG. The software platform monitors the child’s developmental trajectory, warns parents and doctors about any set-backs, and personalizes treatments.
Cognilum™ will enable children with autism to integrate into society, while offering their parents access to a home-based, easy-to use, cost-effective treatment. It will allow parents and children to have less stressful, more predictable and more fulfilling lives. Both payors and the government will benefit by being able to spend less money on special education and lifelong residential care.
Based on trial data, the benefit is expected to be a significant improvement of a child's autism symptoms, as demonstrated by gains in communication and daily living skills, potentially resulting in over $1MM in lifetime savings over an individual's cost of autism.
Through the first round of the StartEngine campaign, JelikaLite aims to raise funds to keep developing and promoting its Cognilum™ product, For more information, please visit https://www.startengine.com/jelika-lite.
About JelikaLite:
Based in New York, JelikaLite was launched in 2019 to develop Cognilum™, an innovative solution to permanently reduce children's autism symptoms, enabling better integration into society and reducing lifelong costs. Cognilum is a data-device integrated system, where a wearable therapeutic medical device is combined with an AI personalization platform.
Cognilum™ is a home-based, wearable device that delivers AI-enabled non-invasive neurostimulation treatment through transcranial photobiomodulation.
The Company has been founded and run by a multidisciplinary team, with experts in autism clinical therapy, transcranial photobiomodulation, commercialization of medical devices, artificial intelligence, product management, and finance . More information: https://jelikalite.com/
About StartEngine:
StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 500 companies raise $450M+ from a community of over 600,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was launched in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.
StartEngine is committed to revolutionizing the ways companies raise capital through the JOBS Act and helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams. StartEngine Crowdfunding Inc. is not a broker-dealer, funding portal or investment adviser. StartEngine Capital, LLC is a funding portal registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). StartEngine Primary LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA/SIPC.
To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit: https://www.startengine.com/jelika-lite
Forward-Looking Statements:
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Katya Sverdlov
JelikaLite
info@jelikalite.com
