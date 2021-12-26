On her 5th Christmas in detention, De Lima wishes for freedom and vindication, country's recovery from crisis

On her fifth year in unjust detention, Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima continues to wish for justice and vindication from all the trumped-up drug charges filed against her, and to spend time with her loved ones.

De Lima also said she hopes for the country's and her fellow Filipinos' recovery from the current crisis, and freedom from this vindictive and corrupt government.

"Bukod sa aking agarang paglaya at pagkakataong makapiling ang aking mga anak, apo, kapatid at inang may sakit, dalangin ko rin po ang paglaya ng bansa mula sa krisis, pagbangon mula sa mga nagdaang delubyo at pagpapanagot sa mga pinunong umabuso, nagpabaya at nagtraydor sa Pilipino," she said.

This is the fifth time that De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, would be spending Christmas in detention since Feb. 24, 2017.

She will celebrate Christmas Day with select family members who are expected to visit her at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

In her message, De Lima also reminded Filipinos that they can survive challenges if they are united and have faith. She thanked those who willingly helped others despite their own problems.

"Bitbit ang diwa ng Paskong puno ng pag-asa, mangarap tayo, kumilos at magpasya sa susunod na taon, para sa marangal na kinabukasan. Bawat pagsubok ay kaya nating lampasan, basta't tayo ay nananalig at nagkakaisa," she said.

"Isang taos puso ring pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga nanguna at nagbubuhos ng oras, lakas at dedikasyon para makatulong sa kapwa. Ginagawa ninyo ang pakikiisang ito kahit kayo - tayong lahat - ay nakakaranas rin ng hirap at pagsubok sa ating sarili at pamilya," she added.