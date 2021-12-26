PHILIPPINES, December 26 - Press Release December 26, 2021 Pangilinan lauds ship owners allowing free transport of donations to Odette victims SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan lauds shipping lines and associations volunteering to ferry relief items from port to port for free. "The shipping lines only request that cargoes should be properly and safely packed and with clear identification and contact details of the recipients," he said in a radio interview. The ports covered are Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Tagbilaran, Tacloban and Puerto Princesa. Relief goods will be received Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The following shipping lines are offering their services: 2Go Group Inc. c/o Blessie Cruz (09178829010)

Gothong Southern Shipping Lines Inc. c/o Racquel Dapdap and Erickson Queri (09171206771 / 09156730075)

Lorenzo Shipping Corp. c/o Mary Jane Sereneo (09989683043)

Moreta Shipping Lines c/o Alma (09564574184)

Oceanic Container Lines c/o Gab San Pedro (09391995972)

Philippine Span Asia Carrier Group c/o Hannae (09176234656) / Grace (09178284126) / Tricia (09178534669) Pangilinan said shipping companies have responded to the call for the private sector to bring crucial aid to Odette-stricken areas, working closely with the government. "Now more than ever, we need to see a government-private sector partnership that is fiercer and more powerful than the typhoon," he said. "Napakahalaga ng tulong ng private sector para maihatid ang tulong sa ating mga kababayan. We have a work cut out for us.... Kailangan tulong tulong tayo para malampasan natin ito," he added. Pangilinan recently went to Leyte, Surigao, and Cebu for relief distribution and to see the action and items needed to help typhoon victims get back on their feet. In the aftermath of the typhoon a week later, Pangilinan said hunger and darkness continue to stalk the victims, many of whom have lost homes. He also warned that the elderly and the children are vulnerable to illness in prolonged stay in evacuation centers and makeshift shelters. "The silver lining as we face this calamity is the reality that there's no scarcity of groups and individuals sending aid and willing to help some more. We are grateful to them," Pangilinan said. The senator said he has talked to a number of electric cooperatives in Luzon who pledged to send boom trucks and other equipment to help clear the debris and restore electricity in affected areas in the Visayas and Mindanao. Pangilinan also acknowledged the work of the media in reporting real situations on the ground to give aid groups and the government ideas on what assistance is urgently needed. "The media has been in the frontlines in this disaster and we thank them for bringing across the concerns of our people," he said.