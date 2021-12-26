'A time for hope, compassion and unity' -- Bong Go wishes Filipinos a safe and blessed Christmas

As Christmas fills the air, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called on Filipinos to strengthen the bayanihan spirit and continue cooperating with the government while also expressing compassion for their compatriots.

In a Christmas greeting, Go assured the public that the country will soon recover from the challenges posed by the recent calamity and the pandemic through President Rodrigo Duterte's leadership and the Filipino people's continued cooperation.

"Mahal kong mga kababayan, napakarami nating pinagdaanan ngayong taon," remarked Go.

"Subalit, dahil sa ating patuloy na pagmamalasakit at pagbabayanihan, at sa maayos na pamumuno ni Pangulong Duterte, dahan-dahan na nating nakikita ang liwanag ng pag-asa upang tuluyang malampasan ang kasalukuyang pandemya," the senator added.

He also reassured the public that he and Duterte will continue to serve the country in order to give hope to those afflicted by the recent disasters. Go also stressed that the government is steadfast in its commitment to provide a more comfortable life for all Filipinos.

"Patuloy ang paglilingkod namin sa inyo ni Pangulong Duterte upang makapagbigay tayo ng bagong pag-asa sa bawat pilipino. Patuloy ang pagbibigay ng serbisyong tunay na may malasakit," said Go.

"Patuloy ang ating hangaring mabigyan ng mas maginhawang buhay ang mas maraming Pilipino," he added.

Go concluded his message by urging all Filipinos to continue showing their solidarity for one another.

"Nawa'y sa Paskong ito, mas lalo tayong magkaisa, magtulungan at magmahalan upang malampasan ang mga hamon ng buhay bilang isang mas matatag na bansa," he said.

"Ako po ang inyong Kuya Bong Go na mainit at taus-pusong bumabati sa inyo ng isang maligaya at mapayapang Pasko at manigong at ligtas na Bagong Taon!" he ended.