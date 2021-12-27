AnonyDoxx Releases Fraud Prevention Security Protocol Protecting Investors & Companies Globally
AnonyDoxx is protecting investors and companies globally, with their fraud prevention security protocol
At AnonyDoxx we are passionate about making the industry better with our technology”UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFi – Explosive Growth in a Dynamic Industry :
AnonyDoxx is building a DeFi Protocol that protects investors and business authorities to mitigate the risk of fraud. Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, is described as the corner of the cryptocurrency industry that represents a wide range of lending, trading and betting activities carried out almost entirely on blockchain networks using tokens as proceeds and collateral. According to CoinGecko, the DeFi Market Cap is $139.6b as of December 18, 2021 – A near 650% increase from the total market cap of $21.4b December 18, 2020. Let’s put that into perspective. Blackrock – The largest asset manager and 95th most valuable company in the world by market cap – market cap of $138.78b. It is safe to say that both retail and institutional interest in DeFi has increased dramatically.
A Growing Problem AnonyDoxx is Solving :
If you were to invest less than $2 Shiba Inu at midnight on January 1, 2021 then you would have been a millionaire as of November 30, 2021. That is an increase of a whopping 65,246,475% according to Coin Market Cap. What a lot of people do not tell you is that Shiba Inu, like Bitcoin, was created anonymously and the creator remains anonymous to this day. The developer practice of anonymity within DeFi is not only common but can be linked to the canons within the industry itself. DeFi was created under the doctrine of financial freedom and independence of which anonymity is a central tenet.
“For every up, there is a down” :
For every story like Shiba Inu there are hundreds of illegitimate projects that maliciously take advantage of anonymity to steal money from investors. The perk of anonymity for developers can clearly cause early investors to be weary of a project. There is a process in which developers can choose to publish private or identifying information about themselves on the internet. This process is referred to as “doxing.” So the question becomes, “Why don’t developers Dox themselves?”
The AnonyDoxx Protocol :
At AnonyDoxx they aim to bridge the gap by giving developers a way to safely identify themselves with limited out of pocket expenses while connecting them to an investor base hungry and excited to invest in legitimate projects. They will accomplish this through their novel token – AnonyDoxx ($ADXX).
AnonyDoxx is positioned to become the industry standard for security with its Vault Verification process. Their roadmap is complex, but they have sprint deadlines and timelines of completion. As they move into next year, they will be building and providing an identity and criminal verification protocol to businesses across the globe. In the 4th quarter of 2021, they have already accomplished their initial phase of web platform development, token smart contract and tokenomics, social deployment, organic growth, determined their core team members, launched their web platform, created partnerships around Vault Verification projects, whitelisted for presale, launched on Pancake Swap, listed across purchasing platforms and completed Vault Verification Certifications.
In the first quarter of 2022, they will be increasing their strategic marketing and awareness, deploying our smart contract on BSC, increasing Vault Verified projects to protect investors, and begin building background and identity platforms on blockchain. In addition, they will bridge their token to both the Etherium and Solana networks to further their reach into the crypto market.
As they move into the second quarter of 2022, their roadmap includes the continuous development of background and identity verification platforms, they’ll be positioning to partner with additional strategic partners and global business operations, securing additional development resources, launching strategic business development initiatives, and increasing their global presence. The AnonyDoxx team has already been in contact with firms that provide capital for new businesses. They intend to pursue those funding opportunities to further their reach, list on new exchanges and fund their blockchain.
About AnonyDoxx
At AnonyDoxx, they thrive on releasing industry-standard protocols that protect companies and investors alike. Their United States based team has experience across industries and platforms bringing security and peace of mind across an ever-growing industry. Their passion for security and confidential data, building consumer-centric software solutions and providing a strong vault-like protocol drives shareholders and investors.
