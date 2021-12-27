Men’s Swimwear Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2030, Says Allied Market Research

Men’s Swimwear Market

Men’s Swimwear Market by Product Type, Fabric Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The swimwear market is rapidly approaching pre-COVID levels, with a high growth rate predicted over the forecast period, thanks to the economic recovery in most emerging countries.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Men’s Swimwear Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Manufacturers are increasing their R&D spending in order to develop sophisticated products, which will likely contribute to market expansion. For example, Stella McCartney partnered with ISA Spa in 2017 to expand their men's swimwear range and related accessories, such as boxers, beach bags, briefs, t-shirts, and towels.By product type, the speedo and square leg segments each have a significant part of the men's swimwear market. By the end of the forecast period, the speedos segment is expected to have grown at a rapid rate. The European market for speedos accounts for around a fourth of the total.

The majority of the producers employ sophisticated textiles like neoprene, which are lightweight, flexible, and provide excellent thermal insulation. Men's neoprene swimwear is available from companies including Speedo International Limited and O'NEILL.Polyester-based products are in high demand because they have excellent wrinkle resistance and color retention, as well as the capacity to endure pressure.

In addition, companies are developing polyester materials with higher proportions, which are denser and less likely to lose shape quickly.For example, Speedo International Limited, situated in the United Kingdom, offers a selection of chlorine-resistant and polyester-based items.

Product innovation as a result of increased demand for trendy sports apparels is another important factor driving market expansion. Furthermore, an increase in the number of luxury swimming clubs and spas, particularly in developed countries, will add to product demand.

In the next five years, the Asia-Pacific area is predicted to develop at a faster rate than the rest of the world. Fast-growing economies, such as India and China, have a lot of promise in terms of swimsuit consumption.

The key market players profiled in the report include American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, NOZONE Clothing Limited, O'Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A., Pentland Group plc., Speedo International Ltd., Perry Ellis International, Inc., Quiksilver, Inc., Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The spread of COVID-19 hampered marker pen production, supply, and demand, which had a detrimental impact on the market. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread over the world, governments in a number of countries imposed harsh curfews, preventing people from going outside, including public areas and businesses.

Key Benefits of the Report

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the men’s swimwear industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the men’s swimwear market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the men’s swimwear market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed men’s swimwear market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

