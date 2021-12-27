DTG Recycle Acquires Regional Container Hauler Rolloff Recyclers
DTG Recycle expands its transportation and container fleet to continue providing world class customer service.BOTHELL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bothell, WA – DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of commercial, industrial, construction, and demolition waste in the Pacific Northwest, acquires substantially all assets of Rolloff Recyclers. Rolloff Recyclers, based in Woodinville, WA, operates a fleet of recycling containers in King and Snohomish counties.
With this latest acquisition, DTG Recycle continues growing its container and trucking divisions, offering customers the most comprehensive container and transportation services in the Pacific Northwest. “We’re excited to sell to DTG Recycle because we know they are committed to continuing our legacy of excellence,” says Dave Krah, founder of Rolloff Recyclers. Tom Vaughn, DTG Recycle’s CEO, credits Dave and his wife Margaret and Rolloff Recyclers shareholders Lila Mourer and Alfonso Pastrana for having built a top-notch container hauling company with an exceptional reputation. “We are excited to continue Rolloff Recycler’s commitment to excellent customer service,” says Vaughn.
The Krahs also noted DTG Recycle’s commitment to sustainability and full-circle approach was notable in their decision to sell. “DTG Recycle prides itself in offering our customers true full-circle sustainability, from collection, processing, and manufacturing end products,” says Vaughn. Vaughn continues, noting “this approach is integral to our success and is unparalleled in the Pacific Northwest.”
DTG Recycle is especially proud to welcome Rolloff Recyclers employees to the DTG Recycle family. DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG Trucking Finishing School for newly licensed commercial driver’s license recipients; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
