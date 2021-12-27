Medical Disposables Market Size to Surpass USD 844 Bn by 2027

The medical disposables market size is predicted to surpass USD 844 billion by 2027 from at USD 356.1 billion in 2020, growing at a noteworthy CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new study report published by Precedence Research, titled, “Medical Disposables Market by Product, Raw material and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027,” The market is being driven by the growing number of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) worldwide.



Full Report is Ready | Get the sample copy of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1014

Medical disposables are designed to be used only once and then disposed of or discarded. There are a variety of medical disposable supplies available, such as devices, apparatuses, and consumables that can be utilized in a variety of medical situations. These devices were created with the primary goal of preventing Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) and supporting the increased need for diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, medical disposable products provide the medical business with cost and time savings opportunities. They are a more efficient alternative than other reusable devices because they provide a more efficient and cost-effective way to prevent infection and cross contamination among patients and healthcare personnel.

Growing incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) prime reason to propel the demand for medical disposables

Healthcare associated or acquired infections usually named Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) have amplified significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the US hospitals have shown a substantial rise in HAIs, after the years of decline before COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in the infection rates for catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), central-line–associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs), and ventilator-associated events (VAEs) was on gradual rise in the year 2020 compared to the previous years. Additionally, the increasing rates for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteremia had also impacted the demand for medical disposables across the medical settings.

Get more report information@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/medical-disposables-market

Medical Disposables Market Share, By End User, 2020 (%)

End User Segment 2020 (%) Hospitals 46.7 % Home Healthcare 26.5 % Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities 16.1 % Others 10.7 %

Diagnostics & Laboratory disposables set to grow at significant pace during the study period

Diagnostic and laboratory disposables are the part of consumable products that helps in preventing the possibilities of contamination in the hospitals, laboratories and other medical settings. They are the efficiently designed products for the use in research & developments and diagnostic tests. In addition, as these products are single use, they aid in eliminating the reprocessing process and avoids cross contaminations and infections making it a preferable choice across the medical settings.. It is estimated that diagnostic and laboratory segment have shown remarkable growth and is expected to retain its trend in the foreseefuture, owing to increased number of diagnostics tests performed and ongoing research developments in medical sector. Furthermore, the increasing number of testing laboratories and diagnostics center also contributes for the market growth.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE STUDY

In the year 2020, drug delivery products emerged as the largest segment, with a high market share growing at a significant rate during the study period.

Nitrile disposable gloves to overtake latex or natural rubber disposable gloves market in coming year.

Plastic resins accounted for the largest share in the year 2021 and anticipated to retain the similar trend during 2021-2028, owing to the large demand for disposable products made of this raw material.

Hospitals held the leading position among the various end users in the medical disposables market due to the robust demand of medical disposable products supplemented by the escalating number of admissions influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ask here for customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1014

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak supplementing the demand for medical disposables

The sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases across the globe and the favorable directives by government agencies for the usage of gowns, face masks and hand sanitizers among others have influenced the market growth. Disposable mask accounted for the outstanding growth in the medical disposable market during the pandemic owing to the huge demand worldwide.As per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 151,953 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the US on November 17, 2021. The pandemic has impacted all 50 states of the US alone, with vast numbers of cases recorded specially in California, Texas, and Florida. To meet the growing demand for the medical disposables especially the PPE, equipment and supplies, the US government, market players and other participants are working in collaboration to secure medical devices for hospitals, homecare, outpatient and other medical settings.

Market Competitiveness and Business Outlook

The Disposable Medical Devices Market's primary strategies include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities. The top players in the Disposable Medical Devices Market are expected to consolidate their market share. Abbott Laboratories, 3M Company, Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc., Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Domtar Corporation, and Terumo Corporation are the top ten businesses in the Disposable Medical Devices Market. The other players in the value chain include Smith & Nephew PLC; Bayer AG, Medtronic PLC., Sempermed USA, Inc., ANSELL, NIPRO, McKesson Corporation and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Wound Management Products

Drug Delivery Products

Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables

Dialysis Disposables

Incontinence Products

Respiratory Supplies

Sterilization Supplies

Non-woven Disposables

Disposable Masks

Disposable Eye Gear

Disposable Gloves

Hand Sanitizers

Gel Sanitizers

Foam Sanitizers

Liquid Sanitizers

Other Sanitizers

Others





By Raw Material

Plastic Resins

Nonwoven Material

Rubber

Paper and Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Others





By End-use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia







Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Report is Ready and Can be Dispatching You Immediately After Payment Confirmation | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1014

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R