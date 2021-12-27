Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by type (Alcohol and Aldehyde, Phenol and derivatives, Biguanides and Amides, Iodine Compound, Quaternary Ammonium Compound, Others), by Product type (Surface Disinfectants, Enzymatic Cleaners, Medical Devices, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Other). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Profiles of Leading Antiseptics and Disinfectants Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter's 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Rising prevalence of hospital acquired infection and advanced healthcare facilities & rising health expenditure are some of the factors driving the growth of the global Antiseptics and Disinfectants market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global antiseptics and disinfectants market. The outbreak created immense demand for the infection control & clinical management. FDA addresses guidance, by adopting urgent health concerns, and enables to increase the availability of antiseptics & disinfectant devices. However, the easy access of antiseptic or disinfected, enables to reduce the risk associates with viral exposure among population.

Market Driver

Rising prevalence of hospital acquired infection

The Healthcare-associated infection (HAI), "nosocomial" or "hospital" infection, occurs in patient during care in a hospital, which is significant cause of morbidity and mortality. According to WHO millions of patients are affected by HAI globally. It is estimated that the burden of HAI is higher in low- and middle-income countries. However, vital action is needed to prevent and control the spread of infection, which enhance the adoption of antiseptic & disinfectant market globally.

Increasing use of endoscope reprocesses and surgical units

The physicians are widely using endoscopes to diagnose and treat various medical disorders. It is considered as the significant diagnostic and therapeutic tool in modern medicine. The healthcare–associated outbreaks are related with contaminated endoscopes, that are reported globally. than any other medical device. Therefore, various decontamination techniques for medical and surgical devices are adopted in healthcare facilities.

Market Opportunity

Increasing domestic use & personal hygiene among populations

Disinfectants are widely used for domestic purposes; various types of disinfectants are available for use in the home. The surface disinfectant is considered as the significant measure to prevent the COVID-19 in households and community settings. According to CDC guidance, offers recommendations on disinfection of households, which focuses to reduce the survival of the virus in the environment. The use of antiseptic, disinfectant is increasing to prevent from infection. The alcohols, chlorhexidine, hexachlorophene, iodine, quaternary ammonium compounds are antimicrobial substances which reduces number of microbial flora.

Pandemic impact emerge demand for antiseptic & Disinfectants

The pandemic (COVID-19) increased various challenge, as the novel coronavirus outbreak is associated with high infection and spread rapidly globally. The government, and medical community are involved in taking precautionary measures, to prevent COVID-19 transmission. However, the pandemic has raised demand for antiseptics and disinfectant products to reduce action of vegetative bacteria, fungi, and viruses.

Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Procter & Gamble Co, 3M Co., Bio-Cide International, Inc., Ecolab, Inc., Novartis AG and Cardinal Health are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antiseptics And Disinfectants market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

In July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company, launched PurPrep skin preparation, which is commercially available PVP-I antiseptic skin preparation with sterile solution in the U.S. The product is fully sterile povidone-iodine plus isopropyl alcohol single-use antiseptic skin preparation. The product formulation includes fluid-resistant, film-forming polymer creates drape adhesion and develop durable antimicrobial barrier, which enables iodine bind to the skin for residual antimicrobial activity.

In April 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BD ChloraPrep, which is skin preparation with sterile solution. It is the only fully sterile chlorhexidine gluconate antiseptic skin preparation, which is commercially available in the U.S. The company is constantly focusing to expand opportunities and provides solutions to protect patients and advance health. The company ensures to provide sterile solution, an ensure to reduce the risk of intrinsic contamination.

