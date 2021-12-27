Antithrombin Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Antithrombin Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by source (Human, Goat milk, others), By Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostic, Others), By Type (Anticoagulants, Antiplatele, Thrombolytic Drugs). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Antithrombin Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The rising prevalence of antithrombin deficiency and increasing coagulation disorder are some of the factors driving the growth of Antithrombin market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Antithrombin Market

In March 2020, The International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) introduced guidelines for management of coagulopathy in COVID-19 patients. The prophylactic dose of low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) is recommended for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. The COVID‐19 is a highly prothrombotic disease, which needs anticoagulation to treat & prevent thrombosis. The most commonly used in‐hospital anticoagulants, unfractionated heparin (UFH) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), needs antithrombin (AT) to exert anticoagulant effect.

Market Driver

Rising incidence of bleeding episode during surgical procedures

Antithrombin (AT) functions as significant natural anticoagulant and serine protease inhibitor inactivates various enzymes and possesses anti-inflammatory properties. The patients undergoing cardiac surgery, experience vital changes of coagulation and inflammatory systems. The cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), and ischemia-reperfusion are the leading factor to abnormal hematologic condition or may be associated with complicated postoperative outcome. However, the rising incidences of bleeding during surgical procedures emerges demand for antithrombin, boosts the market.

Increasing coagulation disorder

The disorders of platelets, blood vessels, coagulation system may be acquired or hereditary results in abnormal bleeding. The major factor of disorder includes Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), Vitamin K deficiency and Development of circulating anticoagulants. The Antithrombin III is a protein in the blood that blocks the development of abnormal blood clots and enables to maintain strong balance between bleeding and clotting in the body. The congenital antithrombin III deficiency is an inherited disease, the low level of antithrombin III may cause abnormal blood clots or inhibit blood flow and damage organs.

Market Opportunity

Increasing CVD (cardiovascular disease) & Geriatric Population.

According to WHO, CVDs are the leading cause of death globally; it is estimated about 17.9 million fatalities occur every year. The use of Antithrombin for heart attack is increasing as it prevents growth of blood clot in the arteries. Cardiac arrest and strokes are the major cause of death, and one third of CVD deaths occur in aging population. Aging is considered to be associated with high levels of coagulation factors and reduce in natural anticoagulant factors. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & ageing population motivate the growth of global anticoagulant market.

Increasing FDA approval of Anticoagulant drugs

The development of advanced Antithrombin enables to increase demand and provide various options to the patients and healthcare professionals. ATryn, an anticoagulant, is biologic product developed through genetically engineered animal (goat). It is designed for patients with rare disease known as antithrombin (AT) deficiency. The ATryn (Antithrombin [Recombinant]) is significant drug to prevent blood clots in patients with antithrombin deficiency. Thrombate III is approved by the FDA to treat patients with hereditary AT deficiency associated with surgical or obstetrical procedures. About 1 in 5,000 Americans has AT deficiency, and these patients are at high risk for clotting during surgery. However, the increasing FDA approval of the drug, enhance opportunity for future market.

Competitive Landscape

Grifols, S.A, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LFB Biotechnologies S.A, Scripps Laboratories, Octapharma AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Axis-Shield Diagnostic Ltd, Lee Bio solutions are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Antithrombin market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in April 2020, LFB USA announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Sevenfact [coagulation factor VII a (recombinant) to treat & control bleeding episodes occurring in adults and adolescents with hemophilia who have developed inhibitors. The Sevenfact contains an active ingredient expressed in genetically engineered rabbits.

In September 2019, Octapharma AG announced that the European Medicines Agency has authorised an updated Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for Nuwiq. It includes information on personalised prophylaxis in patients with haemophilia. In June 2018, Octapharma AG announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved an extension of marketing authorisation for Nuwiq, which is human cell line-derived recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII). The product will be available in new single dose vial strengths of 2500, 3000 and 4000 International Units in Europe.

