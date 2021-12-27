I-29 from Grand Forks to Canadian border and Highway 2 reopen

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border as well as U.S. Highway 2.

Reduced visibility and snow-covered conditions may still be present on highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.

I-29 remains closed from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border, as well as Highway 13 between I-29 and Wahpeton and I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

