Apheresis Equipment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Apheresis Equipment Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by Product (Disposable apheresis kits, Apheresis machines), by Procedure (Plasmapheresis, Erythrocytaphereswis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis), by Application (Renal diseases, Neurology, Hematology, Others), By Technology (Membrane filtration, Centrifugation). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Apheresis Equipment Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. The rising prevalence of blood disorders such as Hemophilia and increasing demand for apheresis devices are some of the factors driving the growth of apheresis equipment market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Apheresis Equipment Treatment Market

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is new virulent disease, growing transmission and fatal outcome in the global population. A series of lockdown around the globe impacted the global apheresis equipment market. Halt in production and disruption of the supply chain further restrained the market from the growth trajectory. However, the positive sentiments emerged after unlocking of economies and regular approvals from the US FDA. In April 2020, Terumo BCT, Inc., and Marker Therapeutics AG announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of Terumo BCT’s Spectra Optia Apheresis System combined with Marker Therapeutics’ D2000 Adsorption Cartridge to treat patients with confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the use of Apheresis machine to extract blood plasma. It is new breakthrough in plasma therapy for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Market Driver

Rising prevalence of blood disorders such as Hemophilia.

Hemophilia is inherited bleeding disorder, which lead to spontaneous bleeding followed by injuries or surgery. The patient with hemophilia have low levels of factor VIII or IX. However, the severity of haemophilia is determined by amount of factor in the blood. According to Center for Disease Control & Prevention hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births and about 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year. The hemophilia have risk associated with acute and chronic renal disease, such as HIV infection and kidney bleeding. However, the rising prevalence of blood disorder boosts the need for global apheresis equipment market.

Market Opportunity

Emerging economies with growing government investments

In 2018, The Ministry of Public Health, commissioned a US$94,000, Trima Accel-Automated Blood Collection System (Apheresis). According to the Department of Public Information, Guyana, the government are focusing to increase the quality and quantity of blood donations. The advanced apheresis machine serves to boost the capacity of National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS). The apheresis devices offer high volume of concentrated plasma or platelets from each donation. The aphaeresis machine uses centrifuge to separate whole blood into its components such as platelets, plasma, and red blood cells, which are based on customer-configured priorities and the donor’s physiology and blood count.

Apheresis for Leukemia and Paediatric Patients

The patient with leukemia, commonly use Leukapheresis, however, the patient needs leukapheresis more than once to effectively decrease the leukemia cell burden. The leukopheresis is used for cancer patients, the children with lymphoma involve removal of large number of abnormal white cells associated with the disease. However, the second type of leukopheresis enables to collect stem cells from the blood, which returned to a cancer patient during a bone marrow transplant.

Competitive Landscape

Terumo BCT Inc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Silbermann Technologies, Nikkiso Co., Ltd are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global antiviral drugs treatment market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in January 2020, Fresenius Kabi inaugurated major expansion of the company’s production site in the Dominican Republic, which was accompanied by the top government, officials, executives and employees of the company. The company manufactures apheresis sets, the products are used to collect blood components such as platelets or plasma. The expansion enables the company to meet increasing demand for high-quality disposables used significant donations. The company invested $30 million in expansion of the site, which have advanced production equipment, plasma kit assembly lines and sterilization units that double the cleanroom and storage capacity with huge warehouse.

In October 2019, Asahi Kasei Medical has acquired Virusure Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH (ViruSure). The acquisition enables the company to enhance strategic expansion and reinforcement business. The company’s Planova virus removal filters used in the manufacturing process for biotherapeutics such as plasma derivatives and biopharmaceuticals.

