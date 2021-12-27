The global chipless RFID market was estimated to account for US$ 955.3 Mn in terms of value in 2019.

Chipless RFID

December 27, 2021 The global Chipless RFID market is estimated to account for US$ 5,190.6 million by 2027

Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags are RFID tags that do not require micro-chip in the transponder. Some tags use plastic or conductive polymers instead of silicon-based microchips. Chipless RFID tags tend to work over a wider temperature range and are also less sensitive to RF interference. Chipless tags are widely used in item-level tagging, banking cards, and banking cards, among others. They are also used for anti-counterfeiting, asset tracking, air baggage, smart tickets, animal tracking, and high volume secure documents. In short, Chipless RFID is an evolving wireless technology for automatic identifications, tracking, security and surveillance, logistics, database management, and inventory control. Over the past few years, great efforts have been devoted to the design of RFID tags without chip inside. The demand for RFID tags has recently increased due to the development of the RFID.



The Study Include Key Companies:

Zebra Technologies Corporation,

Spectra Systems, Molex Inc.,

Xerox Corporation,

Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l.,

Vubiq Networks Inc.,

Thin Film Electronics ASA,

TagSense Inc.

Key Developments:-

1. Major market players are focused on partnerships and collaborations, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Thin Film entered into partnership with Beneli AB, which is a self-adhesive label and related solution provider based in Europe. Thin Film and Beneli are collaborating to deliver Thin Films NFC solutions with SpeedTap and Open Ensenada tags that are supported by a cloud-based software platform.

2. Key companies in the market are involved in product development, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in January 2019, Vubiq Networks Inc. developed Millimeter Wave RFID Hyperimaging System.



