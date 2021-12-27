Leading Interior Design Project Management Platform Indema Releases New Social Media Management Feature
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indema (Interior Design Management) platform, the premier design business, and project management platform for interior designers, has launched its social media management integration feature.
This latest feature allows users to enhance their social media marketing directly within the app. This groundbreaking advancement marks the first of its kind for any project management tool to include social media management. The best part; it’s completely free for all of their users and of course with extended features available at a modest monthly subscription.
Indema is a one-stop shop to relieve designers of all their business hassles by facilitating all their tools in one organized application. The platform provides complete, easy-to-use back-end support so designers can spend more time creating while feeling confident they have completed the business aspect.
The newest social media management attribute will see designers having the power to schedule and post to all major social media platforms, automated communication with prospective clients using Facebook Chatbot (Coming later on), and the ability to see private messages their perspective clients send. Other features include the ability to pre-record and schedule videos to show on Facebook as live videos, thorough social media insights and analytics on Facebook business page, Instagram business account, and Twitter.
In keeping with its reputation of excellence, the addition also includes Smart Repost (which allows you to repost content from other accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.).
Indema is the brainchild of the International Academy of Design and Technology (Tampa) alum Timothy Murenzi. In his over a decade-long career as a designer, Murenzi came to the stark realization that designers had no machinery that would allow them to do everything. He envisioned a space to manage the business (employees, finances, getting paid from their clients) while excelling at project management.
The solution driven Murenzi refused to wait and went ahead to blaze a trail himself, which ultimately culminated in the creation of Indema. Not wanting to be complacent, Muernzi wasted no time tying in social media management, allowing designers the freedom to now manage even more within a unified platform.
When asked what inspired him to update the app to include social media, Muernzi shared, “Indema has always had a focus on being the all in one platform that interior designers need to manage their firms. We’re excited to bring on a new sector to help this goal. Indema social will allow designers to manage their social media to assist in their efforts on marketing to get more brand recognition and reach new clients. This sector brings marketing into Indema - a revolutionary mix of tools in one unified platform that no other platform can offer.”
Indema has expertly taken all the moving parts of the industry and effortlessly placed them in one state-of-the-art application.
Since its inception, Indema has consistently wowed designers, eventually earning it the enviable title of best alternative to Asana in the interior design arena, and winning GoGlobal awards for innovation.
To stay up-to-date with Indema, visit https://indema.co/ . You may also contact the team via hello@indema.co .
Timothy Murenzi
Indema
hello@indema.co