Metaverse Dubai Introduces the World’s First Virtual Mega City based on Real-world map of Dubai Prime Areas

Metaverse Dubai is the first and original NFT Metaverse built upon the concept of the real-world map of UAE’s City of Gold – Dubai.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the popularity of non-fungible tokens skyrockets, new doors of opportunity are opening each second. Although the internet can create digital worlds of fantasy and bring them to life through virtual reality technology, Metaverse Dubai pioneered a way of total immersion in the digital world by creating an all-encompassing platform that envelops NFTs blockchain trading, digital real estate, and more.



Metaverse Dubai is distinctly different from any other metaverse project – its concept is based on a real-world map of Dubai’s most prestigious areas. It features vivid recreations of their aesthetics, geometry, and topography:

“Metaverse Dubai is stepping up the game to amaze new travelers on a wider scale by becoming the first global virtual NFT platform based on a real-world map. It upholds the concepts of decentralization and NFTs originating from blockchain technology while adding newer infrastructure and more advanced features than its forerunner.”

The Metaverse Dubai’s current landscape features 220,000 blocks. The first round of participation is exclusive to MVP coin holders; the whitelist of individuals who will receive this privilege will be disclosed on the 21st of December. The participation event will be divided into two sessions and held at 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (GMT +4).

To make the lot division more interesting and exclusive, Metaverse Dubai has listed several rules regarding Hex purchases and acquisition. Firstly, the limit of Hexs an individual can purchase is 1,000. Secondly, the minimum purchase conditions are buying nine Hexs in the first week, seven and a half Hexs in the second, and a single Hex in the third week.

A single Hex (NFT lot in the Metaverse) is worth 3,000 MVP coins or 100 BUSD. Metaverse Dubai emphasizes that MVP coins can be purchased at Bitmart and P2PB2B trading exchanges.

According to Coindesk, “the future of NFTs is multi-chain, a more diverse pathway that solves the limitations of the Ethereum blockchain and enhances its usage to present once unimaginable opportunities that touch multiple corners of culture and commerce.” Metaverse Dubai is diligently working on developing the META chain – a proprietary blockchain technology that will allow Metaverse Dubai to expand and grow at unprecedented rates.

Metaverse Dubai has announced the Grand Opening and Partner announcements on the 19th of December. The Snapshot MVP Coin for Top Holders on the Binance Smart Chain event is scheduled for the 21st of December, which is the same day that Exclusive Sales for MVP Coin Whitelisted holders begins.

The public sales of Metaverse Dubai Hexs begin on the 22nd of December and will last until all Hexs are purchased and distributed to their respective holders. More information about Metaverse Dubai can be found on the project’s official website .

