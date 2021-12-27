Small Arms Market expectation surges with Growing Industry and changing Statistics by industry analysis through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Small Arms Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market

The Global Small Arms Market Market Report, published by Emergen Research, comes with an exhaustive analysis of the major segments of the global Small Arms Market market and estimates the overall market growth over the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The latest research report can be viewed as a valuable source of viable data and information pertaining to this particular business vertical. It provides a complete overview of the Small Arms Market industry, considering the future growth analysis, demand, and supply graphs, as well as historical and future costs and revenue generation.

The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market.

The pandemic has substantially contributed to the downturn of the Small Arms Market industry, which has been left financially beleaguered since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Hence, the report highlights the financial obstacles that have slowed the progress of numerous businesses in this sector and disrupted the supply chains.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Small Arms Market Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

The defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in defense budget in countries across the globe and modernization programs of military forces. Surge in cross border drug trafficking activities will also fuel growth of the defense segment going ahead. Rising incidence of domestic violence is also expected to continue to drive demand for small arms among law enforcement agencies.

The report draws focus on the present economic situations, with an emphasis on the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, and market development rate. Additionally, the report includes a SWOT analysis, venture return investigation, and speculation attainability investigation.

Taking into account the existing market development factors, historical events, and recent market trends, the study presents a balanced opinion on the future scenario of the global Small Arms Market market. It thus supports its opinion by discussing the key corporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, used by the market players to strengthen their global footprint.

Key players in the market include Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Revolver

Pistol

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

9 mm

56 mm

62 mm

7 mm

5 mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guided

Unguided

The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Small Arms Market market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

