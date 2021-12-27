Yeast Extract Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Yeast Extract Market

Increased demand for yeast product can be attributed to the rise in utilization of clean label products. The autolyzed, hydrolyzed, and brewer’s yeast

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeast is a single cell microscopic organism of fungus kingdom and can be found abundantly in nature. Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global yeast extract market is experiencing a significant growth owing to its vast usage in different industries. It is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals. Yeast has similar effect as that of spices and helps to lower the salt content without the loss of flavor. Besides its usage in food & beverages industry, it is also used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Download Free Report Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6933

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The corona virus outbreak all over the globe has created medical emergency. Due to which, there is an increase in the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products in the market. COVID-19 has increased the sales of traditional, healthy and staple food items. However, packaged food, bakery products and meat products has experienced a decline in its sale due to which the demand for yeast extract in these industries also decreased to a significant level. Moreover, yeast is also used in cosmetics and personal care industries. The demand for the products of these industries has also decreased, which declines the growth of the yeast extract market. In addition, the lockdown scenario in various countries hampers the production and supply chain of the yeast extract companies.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increased demand for yeast product can be attributed to the rise in utilization of clean label products. The autolyzed, hydrolyzed, and brewer’s yeast have important role in food additives used in animal food as these products help animals metabolize carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. These also improve the digestive systems and protects animals against various diseases stimulating immune system. Rise in demand for animal feed due to increase in the meat and meat product consumption boosts the growth of the yeast extract market.

The global yeast extract market trends are as follows:

Expanding production to flourish in the market

Key market players are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities so that they can enhance the productivity. To capture the large market share they are engaged in extensive R&D which can also promote product innovation, and can provide hygroscopic and free flowing properties. To increase the market presence, manufacturers are expanding through establishments of multiple manufacturing units across the globe. For instance, in October 2019, angle yeast a global producer of yeast and its derivatives had expanded its production plant in Egypt.

Purchase Enquire !!! GET 25% DISCOUNT :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6933

Surge in usage as substitute of Monosodium glutamate (MSG)

Researchers have found that excessive use of monosodium glutamate leads to side effects such as headache, weakness, numbness, flushing, and tingling. In addition, people are also changing their food habits and increasing the consumption of healthy food. Therefore, manufacturers of food & beverages are replacing yeast for the monosodium Glutamate. Autolyzed yeast is the good substitute for monosodium glutamate as it is cheaper and is comparatively healthier option. This surge in the usage of autolyzed yeast propels the growth of the yeast extract market.

Top Key Players: Lesaffre Group, Synergy Flavors, Specialty Biotech, Halcyon Proteins, Ohly, Alltech, Kerry Group, Leiber GmbH, Angel Yeast, Lallemand, Inc., DSM, Biospringer, Thai Foods International Co. Ltd, Kohjin Life Sciences, Biorigin, AB Mauri, Oriental Yeast, Titan Biotech Limited Company, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation

Similar Reports:

Nutrition Bars Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutrition-bars-market

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrolyzed-wheat-protein-market