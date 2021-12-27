Sports Drink Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2027

Sports Drink Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports drink helps boost the performance that has low sugar content and offers variety of flavors, which boosts the market growth. Water has consistently been the fundamental ingredient in sports drinks. In addition to water, sports drinks likewise accompany different substances, for example, electrolytes and carbs. These ingredients boost the performance of a person. The carbs that are found in these beverages are present in the form of sugars like fructose, sucrose, and glucose. Some of the sports drink have zero or low carb trying to take into account the requests of those who need electrolytes and water and no calories. Electrolytes or minerals accompany an electrical charge and it is critical for the working of the human body.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the world with full force, which has disrupted the sports drink market too. Brands of this market need to find new ways to reach their customer. One of the ways to achieve this is by getting into partnership with e-sports business. Due to lockdown, people are spending their time indoors, where sport lovers entertain themselves playing video games. Brands can collaborate with this e-sports business to advertise their products, as due to pandemic many of the sports events are cancelled and hence targeting e-sports will be a good opportunity for the sports drink market. Most of the industries are experiencing a slowdown but sports drink market is able to supply their product to the market as they are getting demand from grocery stores.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

New formulation in the sports drink helps retain the existing customer base and at the same time attracting potential customer group such as casual athletes and manual laborers who are looking for energy and less calorie consumption at the same time. Earlier products of this market were attached with a notion of performance and metabolism accelerator but now sports drink is being associated with more functional benefits.

New product launches to flourish the market

As health and wellness of oneself is trending among the people globally, heathier drink options are gaining a lot of demand and therefore resulting in new product launches that give rise to new innovative beverages. Earlier, sports drink was sending a constant message of having carbohydrates and electrolytes. A brand, named BodyArmor, came up with a sports drink which shifted the focus from earlier notion to more natural ingredient like coconut water, avoiding artificial coloring and flavoring. The sports drink market are now offering sugar free claims on its product, which are changing the trend from traditional to diet sports drinks. G Zero, launched in 2018, offered a drink which claimed no sugar along with the benefit of hydration. Another brand name BODYARMOR LYTE, is offering various flavors in the market, which includes blueberry, tropical coconut, and mango.

Surge in usage in automotive and industrial applications

The primary parts of sports drinks—water, carbs and electrolytes—are each significant for various parts of activity execution. Water and electrolytes are lost in sweat, and it is essential to supplant them, especially during long-length work out. The human body stores carbs in muscles and liver called glycogen, which is utilized for fuel during exercise. Sports drinks are intended to furnish these three significant fixings with the objective of improving activity execution or recuperation. The use of sports drinks is extremely basic in group activities like soccer, b-ball and football. These games include discontinuous exercises, which shift back and forth between extraordinary exercise and rest.

Top Key Players: COCA-COLA COMPANY, GATORADE THE SPORTS FUEL COMPANY, J DONOHOE BEVERAGES LTD., BA SPORTS NUTRITION, LLC., ALL SPORT, INC., PepsiCo, GU Energy Labs, BE Innovations, CytoSport, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sports drink market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sports drink market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sports drink market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global sports drink market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

