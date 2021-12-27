Relational In-Memory Database Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Relational in-memory database reached a significantly robust value in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Reports and Data with the title global Relational In-Memory Database Market 2020 by type and application, forecast to 2028 is designed with an objective to provide a micro-level analysis of the market. The report offers a comprehensive study of the current state expected at the major drivers, market strategies, and key vendors’ growth. The report presents visions to conclude and study the market size, market forecasts, and competitive surroundings. The research also focuses on the important achievements of the market, research & development, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market. The current trends of the global Relational In-Memory Database market in conjunction with the geographical landscape of this vertical have also been included in this report.

Rising demand and growing adoption of relational in-memory database due to generation of large amounts of data from various industries such as banking, telecommunication, retail, healthcare, automobiles, education, etc., are major factors driving growth of relational in-memory database market. Moreover, there is a rising need for analyzing, rapidly accessing, and real-time processing of data to increase performance of applications. Increasing awareness about benefits of relational in-memory databases over traditional databases for fast retrieval and organization of large database transactions is also responsible for the market growth. Relational in-memory database is introduced to store, organize, and access data efficiently & successfully. These include a variety of types such as relational, NoSQL, and NEWSQL. Increasing demand for relational in-memory database for faster transaction and processing of data is another major factor driving revenue growth of the global relational in-memory database market. Some of the factors responsible for growth of relational in-memory database market are falling RAM prices, cost-effectiveness of databases, and increasing web-based transactions.

Market Overview:

Top Key Players include: Microsoft Corporation, McObject, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Teradata, Altibase Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Tableau, Kognitio, DataStax, ENEA, and VoltDB

Different leading key players have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. It offers detailed elaboration on different top-level industries which are functioning in global regions. It includes informative data such as company overview, contact information, and some significant strategies followed by key players.

The Relational In-Memory Database market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Relational In-Memory Database market.

Data Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Relational

• NoSQL

• NEWSQL

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Transaction

• Reporting

• Analytics

• Others

Processing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

• Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

The study objectives of global market research report:

• To analyze the global Relational In-Memory Database market on the basis of several business verticals such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

• It offers detailed elaboration on the global competitive landscape

• To get an informative data of various leading key industries functioning across the global regions

• It offers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Relational In-Memory Database market

• It offers all-inclusive information of global market along with its features, applications, challenges, threats, and opportunities

The major key questions addressed through this innovative research report:

1. What are the major challenges in front of the global Relational In-Memory Database market?

2. Who are the key vendors of the global Relational In-Memory Database market?

3. What are the leading key industries of the global Relational In-Memory Database market?

4. Which factors are responsible for driving the global Relational In-Memory Database market?

5. What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis?

6. What are the major key strategies for enhancing global opportunities?

7. What are the different effective sales patterns?

8. What will be the global market size in the forecast period?



