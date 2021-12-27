The Future Is Bright For Wojak; Wojak's First Child Will be Born
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with all the good news that Wojak has published in the last days of 2021, a recent event published by a fan of this token has revealed a new perspective on Wojak's popularity.
First of all, we have to say that Wojak has entered the fourth phase of its development phase these days, and this alone shows that Wojak is doing her best to follow WhitePaper. And one of the reasons that can make a token attractive for investment is the issue of token commitment to Whitepaper.
Along with the fourth phase of development, the news of Wojak being listed in OKEX has also caused a lot of noise these days. OKEX Exchange is one of the main partners of KUCOIN Exchange. This suggests that after being listed in OKEX, KUCOIN is likely to be the next option, although the evidence suggests that this is also certain.
But the main news is the news of the birth of a baby named Wojak. It may not be believable to you. But we have to hear a strange and very beautiful story from the CMO:
"It was in the early days of the project that I received a very strange message. A Dutch couple told me that we had invested the money we had raised in ten years in this token and hoped that in the next six months we would succeed. We have a very big goal; I was very surprised at that time and my only advice was that I hope you follow the capital management and achieve your goals. I got a message from the same person again and realized that they had achieved the goal they wanted. I asked them the story of their big goal. The couple had been married for ten years. And they could not have a child, but with the benefit, they got from Wojak, they went through their treatment process, and now the doctor has told them that their recent test was completely positive and that the woman is pregnant. More importantly, the man donated two million of his and his wife's total tokens to a charity wallet, and we decided that this would be appropriate for this birthday to have an airdrop for those who can buy even ten dollars from us today. " By the way, the middle name of this child will also be Wojak."
Marco Bamio
First of all, we have to say that Wojak has entered the fourth phase of its development phase these days, and this alone shows that Wojak is doing her best to follow WhitePaper. And one of the reasons that can make a token attractive for investment is the issue of token commitment to Whitepaper.
Along with the fourth phase of development, the news of Wojak being listed in OKEX has also caused a lot of noise these days. OKEX Exchange is one of the main partners of KUCOIN Exchange. This suggests that after being listed in OKEX, KUCOIN is likely to be the next option, although the evidence suggests that this is also certain.
But the main news is the news of the birth of a baby named Wojak. It may not be believable to you. But we have to hear a strange and very beautiful story from the CMO:
"It was in the early days of the project that I received a very strange message. A Dutch couple told me that we had invested the money we had raised in ten years in this token and hoped that in the next six months we would succeed. We have a very big goal; I was very surprised at that time and my only advice was that I hope you follow the capital management and achieve your goals. I got a message from the same person again and realized that they had achieved the goal they wanted. I asked them the story of their big goal. The couple had been married for ten years. And they could not have a child, but with the benefit, they got from Wojak, they went through their treatment process, and now the doctor has told them that their recent test was completely positive and that the woman is pregnant. More importantly, the man donated two million of his and his wife's total tokens to a charity wallet, and we decided that this would be appropriate for this birthday to have an airdrop for those who can buy even ten dollars from us today. " By the way, the middle name of this child will also be Wojak."
Marco Bamio
Wojak Finance
email us here