96% Students of Let’s Lead Educational, Mohali are grabbing 8+ Bands in IELTS
1 in 5 students studying at Let’s Lead Educational, IELTS Institute in Mohali Scores 9 Bands, which is a big achievement for the institute.MOHALI (SAHIBZADA AJIT SINGH NAGAR), PUNJAB, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier the togetherness of IELTS & the People of Punjab was like East and West. Both of them were far apart. But with the continuous efforts of the IELTS Institute in Mohali, Punjab has become the No. 1 state in India in terms of the number of Indians who are settling in foreign countries.
Revolution Was Not Struggling
The IELTS trainers surveyed those who have failed to achieve their band score after trying more than 2 times. The survey was carried out to judge the cause of the failure and it was found out:
The English level of the Government school students is so poor that the IELTS trainers have to first of all polish their basic understanding of English like:
The use of the Modals, Prepositions and the Determiners
Active & Passive Voice
Numbers and Genders
Narration
Tenses
Usually, the IELTS trainers do not provide one-to-one interaction. If they do, then they cost a lot which goes out of the affordable range of the students.
Weak Students do not take the coaching for the desired duration. Like if they need to complete two months, owing to the money constraints, they take it for 1 month only which becomes a prominent reason for their failure.
The students are given the Vocab Sheets so that they learn on their own. No classroom Practice was done.
Rigid Rules and Regulations became the biggest hindrance in the learning of those who are lacking in a particular module. For example: If a particular student is having trouble with speaking, still he will have an opportunity to attend two speaking sessions which is just the same as the students who are having good English speaking skills.
A Revolutionary Reform
All these things called for a reform that was brought by the many IELTS institutes in early 2016.
Just because the students were losing their faith in IELTS Institutes, they decided to change their teaching methods and brought great learning with teaching structures.
The cost was also reduced so that every student can afford to be taught for the desired period. The students were now enrolled as beginners (who know nothing about English) and were taught until they seemed to speak like the native English speakers.
The weaknesses and the strengths of the students were evaluated based on which the individualized learning plan is framed. For example: If a student is having a good catch at Reading but requires a great deal of practice in the speaking module. He was assigned to attend one ‘Reading Session’ and two Speaking Sessions. It made the students work on their weaknesses efficiently.
The students have to appear in the mock tests weekly so that they could know where exactly they are standing.
Group Discussions have played a great role for the students who were not having self-confidence.
One-To-One Interaction with the weak students was also emerging to be fruitful as it helped those students to achieve at least 5 to 6 bands.
All-In-All, The IELTS Teaching Revolution did well for the aspirants and the great learners. They were now being taught with the right techniques and the course structures.
IELTS - An Employment worthy Study
Many times, it happens that the students who have achieved their desired Band scores do not get a Student visa at the earliest. They have to wait for months and sometimes years. What are they supposed to do in those times? They can take up a job being an IELTS trainer so that they do not lose touch with English.
99% of the students who are waiting for their VISA serve as IELTS trainers in the reputed institutes which I strongly believe is a wise decision.
Changing Perspective
People do not give the IELTS test just because they are willing to go foreign. Some people are willing to assess their proficiency in English as it would be beneficial for them in the long run. For example: If someone wants to crack an interview at an MNC, needless to say, it would be in English which requires them to have good English speaking skills.
What is the value of scoring good in the IELTS exam?
If the individual achieves a good band score, the chances for him to get a VISA early increases. Moreover, the VISA Providers will not create any obstacles for the person to achieve the dream of touching foreign lands ASAP.
Fast Facts About IELTS
IELTS stands for International English Language Testing System.
The validity of IELTS is for two years.
The IELTS student will get a TRF (Test Report Form) once the result is out.
The charges to take up IELTS Coaching and to give the IELTS test are different and the student needs to pay both to separate authorities.
Considering Everything!
Every day Thousands of students appear for the IELTS exams. Many achieve desired band scores while others fail. Passing and Failing depends upon how well the students have been taught. Choosing an ideal IELTS institute is all that is needed on the student’s part. IELTS is a test not only for those who want to go foreign, but its significance is for those who want to polish their English skills. Let’s Lead Educational is one such institute that has brought a reform in Learning and has emerged No. 1 in whole Punjab to make the maximum number of students to achieve 8+ Bands.
Dr Viddhi Miglani
Let’s Lead Educational
+91 86990 98990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other