St. Johnsbury & Derby / Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Cruelty to a Child, Gross Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A5007315 / 21A4007409
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2021 at 2133 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Sheffield VT - Route 16 Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, Cruelty to a Child, Gross Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI
ACCUSED: William Yediares
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnston, Rhode Island.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/26/2021 at approximately 2133 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received several calls about a wrong way driver heading south on Interstate 91 on the Northbound lane in Sheffield, VT. Troopers responded to this area and learned that the vehicle turned around and started driving northbound in the Northbound lane. Troopers found this vehicle shortly after it turned around, and it was identified as a black 2016 Chevy Colorado. Troopers observed this vehicle driving in a dangerous manner that presented a substantial risk to public safety and suspected the operator was impaired. Troopers attempted to stop this vehicle and it crossed Caledonia County lines into Barton, Vermont, before it crashed with airbag deployment. When the operator, William Yediares, exited the vehicle he showed signs of impairment and resisted arrest. After the arrest, Troopers learned there was a 6 year old juvenile in the front passenger seat without a child restraint or seatbelt on. The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital. Yediares was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries before being lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Center on $10,000.00 bail. Yediares was charged for the above noted crimes in Caledonia County and Orleans County. This incident is still under investigation pending further charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at 1230 pm
COURT: Orleans County Court
LODGED - Northeast Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: $10,000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/07/2021 at 0800 am
COURT: Caledonia County Court
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.