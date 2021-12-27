St. Johnsbury & Derby / Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Cruelty to a Child, Gross Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A5007315 / 21A4007409

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2021 at 2133 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Sheffield VT - Route 16 Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, Cruelty to a Child, Gross Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI

ACCUSED: William Yediares

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnston, Rhode Island.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/26/2021 at approximately 2133 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received several calls about a wrong way driver heading south on Interstate 91 on the Northbound lane in Sheffield, VT. Troopers responded to this area and learned that the vehicle turned around and started driving northbound in the Northbound lane. Troopers found this vehicle shortly after it turned around, and it was identified as a black 2016 Chevy Colorado. Troopers observed this vehicle driving in a dangerous manner that presented a substantial risk to public safety and suspected the operator was impaired. Troopers attempted to stop this vehicle and it crossed Caledonia County lines into Barton, Vermont, before it crashed with airbag deployment. When the operator, William Yediares, exited the vehicle he showed signs of impairment and resisted arrest. After the arrest, Troopers learned there was a 6 year old juvenile in the front passenger seat without a child restraint or seatbelt on. The juvenile suffered minor injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital. Yediares was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries before being lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Center on $10,000.00 bail. Yediares was charged for the above noted crimes in Caledonia County and Orleans County. This incident is still under investigation pending further charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2021 at 1230 pm

COURT: Orleans County Court

LODGED - Northeast Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $10,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/07/2021 at 0800 am

COURT: Caledonia County Court

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.