+800 Successful Mark Of Hair Transplant Procedure By Profile Forte In Ludhiana

Dr Vikas Gupta of Profile Forte has carried out 800+ successful hair transplants to date. The mutual efforts of the doctors & patients are the secret of successLUDHIANA, PUNJAB, INDIA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned hair transplant doctor has said, “Androgenic Alopecia is one of the most common causes of baldness in numerous hair loss cases. Many Patients prefer to undergo drug therapy in the first place which usually is not of any use. 98% of the hair loss cases have gotten better with surgical restoration techniques. This not only satisfies the patients with the desired results but also gives them an instant solution.”
Hair Loss - A common Situation
Hair loss is a common problem which we all suffer at some point in time. Some do suffer from less intensity of hair loss while others are on the verge of complete balding. Here are some of the common reasons for hair loss:
• Genetic Conditions
• Age Progression
• Stress-Induced Hair Fall
• Nutritional Loss
Effective Hair Loss Solutions
There are a vast number of solutions for hair loss. Some are non-invasive while others are invasive. In the non-invasive solutions, home remedies, spa treatments and drug therapies can be included, but invasive treatments do include:
Hair Transplants (FUE & FUT)
Hair transplant is the term used for the procedure that includes the extraction of the hair follicles from the donor regions (Those parts of the body which are having a sufficient amount of the hair) and transplanting the same to the recipient zones (the balding areas). There are two ways with which this procedure can be accomplished:
1. FUT - Follicular Unit Transplantation
It would not be wrong if this procedure is called a Parent Procedure of hair transplantation since it was the first technique that came to origin in the form of surgical hair restoration technique. Being the first-ever hair transplantation procedure, it involved various flaws which were corrected in the later procedures.
Nature: FUT hair transplant in Ludhiana involves the extraction of the strips of the skin containing hair. Those strips are then sent to the lab so that the hair follicles could be separated. The separated strips are then implanted in the scalp in a sitting. After the procedure, it is quite common to suffer from postoperative discomfort like exhaustion, scabbing and scarring.
2. FUE - Follicular Unit Transplantation
It is an advanced procedure that was invented after the FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation). It is a bit different procedure as compared to the FUT. In this procedure, the hair follicles in the form of the grafts are extracted. The hair follicles are transplanted in groups of twos and threes which give a completely natural look and fuller volume to the scalp.
Modern Hair Restoration Technique
The readers might be having a question, “What if the patient who is willing to undergo hair transplant in punjab is not having enough donor hair for the transplantation?”
Here comes the role of the Modern Hair restoration technique:
• PRP - Platelet Rich Plasma
This hair restoration technique is becoming popular these days. It includes the extraction of the blood from the patient’s body, The extracted blood is then sent to the centrifuge where all the major constituents of the blood get separated. Once the PRP is separated from the blood, it is then injected into the scalp so that the hair follicles could be stimulated for regrowth. This is a simple-sounding yet complex kind of procedure, thus it cannot be completed in a single sitting. No more than 3 to 4 sittings are required.
Post Operative Care: 50% Contribution in the overall results
To bring about the desired results from the hair restoration techniques is not only the responsibility of the cosmetic surgeon who has carried it out. The eventual outcomes are subjective in each case being dependent on how well the patient is taking care of himself and following the aftercare measures.
Subsequent measures must be followed if one wants to achieve the successful results:
• Do not wash hair unless and until suggested by the doctor
• Patient must apply the ice packs in case of swelling & discomfort
• Sleep in an elevated position
• Do not go out in the sun. If it is urgent, then the patient must make sure to cover head with a scarf or a cap.
• Do not eat junk food
• Do not carry out any strenuous activity
• Make sure to take the prescribed medications on time
Do Not Worry, It's SAFE!
I hope that the fear of the readers about undergoing the hair restoration procedures has come to an end. Each of the procedures is unique. Based on the medical condition, hair loss type and intensity, the choice of the treatment option is made. Profile Forte is one of the hair transplant clinics in Ludhiana which have made it easy for people to establish faith in the hair restoration technique by showing evidence of successful surgeries. The whole credit of making the lives of the blad people happy goes to Dr Vikas Gupta whose painstaking studies have improved the hair restoration techniques considerably.
