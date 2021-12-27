Medical X-ray Generators Market To Reach USD 2.19 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1.61 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Medical X-ray Generators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical X-ray Generators market was valued at USD 1.61 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.19 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Medical x-ray generators are used to generate visual representations of the internal organs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. X-ray generators are widely used to treat and diagnose various heart problems, such as coronary heart disease, cardiomyopathy, to name a few. The global medical x-ray generator market could be categorized according to product and application with various segments, thereby making unique contributions to the worldwide growth. Innovation-driven by new offerings are introduced not only in general radiography but also a wide range of applications. Moreover, growing tie-ups between government bodies and research institutes along with the presence of numerous manufacturers are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. The growing prevalence of dental and cardiovascular diseases increases the need for medical x-ray generators. This helps in increasing the demand for the global medical x-ray generator market. Technically sophisticated carbon nanotubes and x-ray tubes offer great opportunities for players in the global medical x-ray generator market. Due to rising opportunities for growth in the x-ray generator market, developing countries are likely to invest in this market. Ease of availability of raw materials is one key factor which can boost growth opportunities. But due to the government’s interest in promoting patient’s safety, many developed countries can also be seen as a lucrative region for the market. Generation of rays with high penetrating rates helping obtain a clear image for diagnosis, easy installation in due to low-density material is an added benefit which makes them suitable for incorporation in confined and remote spaces.

To bring more surgeons and doctors to the devices, these factors are responsible for the lucrative growth platform. Due to a dominant proportion that can be attributed to the high preference of physicians for radiographic diagnostic procedures because of the greater patient safety associated with these procedures, many countries around the world have dominated the market. This substantial growth is attributable to the expansion strategies and significant R & D investments of the main players in this region. Some key players are increasingly involved in collaborations and product launches to gain greater participation. However, strict regulations coupled with high cost of some devices hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2028. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global Medical X-ray Generators market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Medical X-ray Generators market include:

Siemens Healthineers, Innomed Medical, ECORAY, DH Medical, Angell, Neusoft Medical Systems, LANDWIND MEDICAL, Poskom, AMRAD MEDICAL, Control-X Medical.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Medical X-ray Generators market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 3.5 % and 3.3% CAGR, respectively. Demand for X-ray procedures is expected to drive the market growth.

• As of 2018, Stationary is the dominating Medical X-ray Generators which holds 61.6% of the global market. Stationary X-ray generators are comparatively cheap and easy to use and expected to dominate the market.

• The ease of availability of raw materials suggests that the market for medical X-ray generators will be the scene of significant growth opportunities. Because of the government's interest in promoting patient safety, many developed and developing countries can be considered a lucrative region for the market.

• A growing number of research activities aimed at improving the current capabilities of X-ray machines should stimulate growth in the market for medical X-ray generators.

• Fixed medical x-ray generators had a substantial revenue share of more than half in terms of revenue in 2015 due to the clinical urgency of incorporating the device into a large number of patients in need a treatment. long-term. In addition, it is assumed that a constant development effort by large companies around the world to develop new products broadens the foundation for growth.

• Portable medical x-ray generators are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the entire forecast period. Exponential growth can be driven by the increasing inclination of health care professionals to devices in ambulatory care centers and emergency medicine.

• These devices lead to better outcomes for patients, including faster detection of disease and improved safety profile. These associated benefits are expected to increase the overall adoption rate of these medical x-ray generators in the coming years.

• The digital systems segment accounted for more than half of revenues and will post lucrative growth over the next decade. The growth of the sector is attributed to the advantages offered by digital systems, including image enhancement, speed of execution and digital image transfer.

• In addition, these digital X-rays provide real-time images and enable a more accurate diagnosis that should drive the segment's growth in the years to come.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical X-ray Generators market on the basis of product type, portability type, application type and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• High-Frequency X-Ray Generators

• Medium Frequency X-Ray Generator

• Low-Frequency X-Ray Generators

Portability Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Stationary

• Portable

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Cardiovascular

• Respiratory

• Mammography

• Orthopedics

• Dental

Regional analysis covers:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

