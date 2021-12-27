Enteral Feeding Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Enteral Feeding Devices Market has driven Factors such as rising healthcare costs, the surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal, neurological disorders also growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries. Enteral tube feeding is the feeding of nutrients directly into the digestive tract through a tube that is usually placed into the stomach. It is placed via the nose, mouth, or the direct percutaneous route.

In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Cancer has an impact on society, not only in the United States but across the world. Enteral Feeding Devices helps in making life of cancer patient easy. Apart from cancer, a globally increase in the number of patients suffering from gastroenterology also recorded. Enteral feeding is usually the preferred method over parenteral nutrition in patients with a functional gastrointestinal system due to the associated risks of the intravenous route, higher cost, such a factor helps in the growth of enteral feeding devices market. Rising aged population across the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, population aging 60 and above is expected to reach 22% of the total global population, which will give rise to chronic diseases such as cancer. Global aging of the population is expected to contribute significant demand for enteral feeding devices. An increasing number of patient entry under the critical care unit is also expected to growth enteral feeding devices market.

Top companies profiled in the global Enteral Feeding Devices industry analysis report:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Abbott Nutrition, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Moog Inc., C.R.Bard, Danone, Cook Medical, Amsino International Inc.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% during forecasted period

• Asia Pacific region is accounted with a highest CAGR of 6.4% due to growing nation and increase in aging population, and increase in health care awareness in the major economic countries like China and India

• The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer

• In 2016, an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors found in the United States. The number expected to increase and reach 20.3 million by 2026

• In 2015, there were about 135 million births globally and 15 million were born before 37 weeks of gestation, while between 3 and 12 percent were born after 42 weeks. An abnormal delivery may cause medical problem to the child for initial days, and only able to feed via enteral feeding

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the enteral feeding devices market on the basis of type, age group type, application and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Enteral Feeding Pumps

• Enteral Feeding Tubes

• Administration Reservoirs

• Enteral Syringes

• Giving Sets

• Consumables

By Age Group (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Adult

• Pediatrics

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurological Disorders

• Diabetes

• Hypermetabolism

• Other Applications

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Enteral Feeding Devices market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Enteral Feeding Devices market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Enteral Feeding Devices market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

