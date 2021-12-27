Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Size, Status and Future Outlook 2030 | Astronautics, Deer Jet, CMC Electronics

Electronic flight bag (EFB) market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021-2030. The global market segmented by type, application, component, region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Flight Bag Market Outlook 2030

Electronic Flight Bag (EFG) is an electronic device that is built for crew members and flight decks to perform their flight management work more effectively and efficiently. Aeronautical charts, operational manuals, airport information, weather information, route information, flight log, and other relevant information are all stored and retrieved in an electronic flight bag(EFB). This EFB also provides real-time access data for the pilots, the pilots can able to operate the flight, reduce the weight of the aircraft and also increase the fuel efficiency of the aircraft. The market is being driven by the increase in commercial aircraft deliveries as well as growing concerns. The increasing focus on the enhanced flight crew operational efficiency will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report with TOC @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-flight-bag-efb-market-A13243

The key players analyzed in the report include Lufthansa Systems, CMC Electronics, Thales, China Aviation Navigation Data, Astronautics, Deer Jet, FLIGHTMAN, International Flight Support (IFS), L-3 Communications Holdings, Teledyne Controls

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global aviation industry. The decline in new aircraft deliveries during the pandemic will restrict the expansion of the electronic flight bag market. The drop-in production and delivery by major aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus SAS and The Boeing Company will obstruct the growth of the market. The disruption in the supply chain of electronic flight bags will hinder the overall production and distribution of EFB units. However, newer guidelines by numerous government organizations around the world will aid in the recovery of the global electronic flight bag market.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13612

Top Impacting Factors

The increase in demand for high accuracy in aircraft performance, rise in need for fuel-efficient aircraft, and reduction in aircraft maintenance cycle are other salient factors that are expected to boost the growth of the electronic flight bag market during the forecasted period.

The risk of electronics system failure, and the massive capital cost requirement for the implementation of the EFBs are the factors restraining the growth of the electronic flight bag market.

The electronic flight bag market is anticipated to witness significant opportunities for expansion owing to the introduction of the latest technologies in communication devices and hosted databases, and a surge in aircraft deliveries.



To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13612

rise in need for fuel-efficient aircraft

The conventional pilot’s flight bag helps the pilots to operate the aircraft and has been replaced by an electronic flight bag. The typical flight bag is heavy, weighing around 40 pounds, whereas in EFB weighs approximately 5 pounds. The weight advantage is driving the growth of the market as the overall weight of an aircraft is the most important factor to increase operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Thus, it helps in reducing the iverall weight of the aircraft and helps in increase fuel efficiency. Thus, the need to improve operational efficiency and reduce fuel cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the global EFB market. For instance, in February 2021, a flag carrier in south korea, Korean air, signed an agreement with NAVBLUE to optimize its cockpits operations with the electronic flight bag solution flysmart+ on IOS device. This contract is expected to improve Korean aircraft to operate efficiently and also allow aircraft performance computations.

Surge in Aircraft Deliveries

Strong Economic growth is a major reason for an increase in air passenger traffic. Owing to the rising number of passengers traveling by air, the airlines are focused on expanding their fleets. The rise in demand for air travel has facilitated the growth of commercial aircraft, which in turn has increased the demand for electronic flight bags. Moreover, the growing demand for next-generation aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the EFB market. The rise in aircraft deliveries in emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to fuel market growth in the region. The surge in aircraft deliveries offers an opportunity for the growth of the global electronic flight bag market. For instance, Boeing’s Q4 2020 results offered a path to its recovery as 737 MAX deliveries resumed in December following the plane’s ungrounding in November. In a vote of confidence, Alaska Airlines management announced plans to buy 23 more 737-9 airplanes, bringing the airline’s 737 MAX orders and gave options to 120 airplanes.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13612

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the electronic flight bag market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the challenges of the electronic flight bag market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario of electronic flight bag market.

The report provides a detailed electronic flight bag market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the electronic flight bag market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the electronic flight bag market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the electronic flight bag market?

What are the future projections of electronic flight bag market that would help in taking further strategic steps?

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.