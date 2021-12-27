Taiko to Release NFT Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT Marketplace, Featuring Internet Sensation Celebrity Cats For a Good Cause

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiko NFT is pleased to announce it will soon release Non-Fungible Cat NEKO (NFC-NEKO), the first-ever collection of NFT mystery boxes that feature real-life celebrity cats. The collection will feature household feline names that have shaped internet and pop culture, including Grumpy Cat, Smudge Lord, Coffee, Coby the Cat, as well as Izzy and Zoë. NFC-NEKO’s launch will take place onBinance NFT Marketplace on January 7, 2022 11:00AM UTC.





As part of the NFC-NEKO, these celebrity cats will be dropped into a storyline in which they don robot suits to defend their one true obsession — food — against ominous forces that have taken over their world. The cats must unite to repel their common enemy and protect each other.

Aside from the great fun to be had with the NFC-NEKO collection, part of each purchase will go to a good cause. Half of all royalties and 5% of gross proceeds will be donated to five animal welfare charities chosen by the humans who care for the felines featured in the collection, ensuring that NFC-NEKOs and their holders do good in the real world.

Each NFC-NEKO is designed by Maxime Girault, a digital artist based in Paris and New York who specializes in illustrations that feature adorable animals. NFC-NEKO’s name draws inspiration from maneki-neko, the Japanese “lucky cat” figures that are meant to bring good fortune to their owners, linking up with a style that has been adopted by Girault in his work.

In all, 27,200 mystery boxes will be released, each priced at 28 BUSD, or roughly US$28. They will come in four tiers of rarity:

Normal NFC-NEKOs include five of the most famous internet cats in their unique mecha units. Each suit is customized to represent its pilot and their personality.



Rare NFC-NEKOs embody classic designs with alternative forms — Grumpy Cat Ancient Tree Version, Smudge Vegetal Ingested Mode, Coby Space Expedition, Coffee Porcelain Armor, and Zoë Flourished Type. They each will have a unique solo adventure.

Super Rare golden mecha NFC-NEKOs merge to form the Best Cats Neko, unleashing collaborative power to protect the world. These include Smudge Red Force Joy, Coffee Blue Force Rider, Coby Double Charged Black Force, and Zoë Plastic Loaded Pink Force.

golden mecha NFC-NEKOs merge to form the Best Cats Neko, unleashing collaborative power to protect the world. These include Smudge Red Force Joy, Coffee Blue Force Rider, Coby Double Charged Black Force, and Zoë Plastic Loaded Pink Force. Super Super Rare NFC-NEKO is the team commander, Grumpy Cat Eternal Green Force, who will lead the full NFC-NEKO force to defend peace and prosperity.

About Taiko NFT

Taiko NFT is an international creative agency that empowers intellectual property holders and creators to tell their stories and build their unique communities through NFTs. Leveraging blockchain technology, Taiko aims to reshape the ways musicians, artists, and brands interact with their supporters. In particular, Taiko believes in cultivating an offline element or experience to drive mass adoption of NFTs.

Visit Taiko’s website to find out more about its bespoke solutions: taikonft.com

Media Contact: Tania Tse, info@taikonft.com

About Binance NFT Marketplace

Binance NFT, the official NFT marketplace of Binance, offers an open market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and minimal fees.

Currently, Binance NFT consists of three product lines: Premium Events, Mystery Box and a Marketplace. Now, Binance aims to build the first and largest GameFi NFT trading platform for gaming projects via IGO (Initial Game Offering) - featuring core in-game assets from top gaming projects.

For more information, visit https://nft.binance.com/

For creators and artists' collaboration; contact email: nft@binance.com