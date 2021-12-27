Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland from 2022 focusing on Global & Swiss Financial and Fraud Investigations
Private Detective Agency™ is premier Global private investigative agency, providing affordable and discreet investigations throughout Switzerland and globally.
You know my method. It is founded upon the observation of trifles.”ZüRICH, ZüRICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Board of Swiss Security & Credit Solutions Group made an announcement that the Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland (www.private-detective-agency.ch) will be focused on financial investigations, due diligence and background checks in financial market and for high-net financial players in Switzerland and globally. The focus is also Online Fraud Investigation, Fraud Investigation, Investment Fraud Investigation, Broker Fraud Investigation, Sextortion, Social Media Financial Investigations. Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland team of investigators have over 80 years of industry experience and come from military, legal as well as law enforcement backgrounds.
— Arthur Conan Doyle (Sherlock Holmes Short Story)
What are financial investigations?
Financial investigations are critical to proving crimes such as corruption, fraud and trafficking in humans or illicit goods. They are also central to confiscating illegally obtained assets from criminals – so that crime doesn't pay. Financial investigation bears a proactive and preventive added value. It it is an important tool to detect all serious crimes. It can be used against all criminal markets. Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland frequently work with financial institutions, regulators and law enforcement authorities in frontier and emerging markets, providing independent expertise in conducting fraud and money laundering investigations and helping to implement best practices to detect fraud and financial crime before it occurs.
The field of work of the Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland is Switzerland, Liechtenstein and World (Global).
The experts of the Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland are working on every kind of financial investigations, Due Diligence, Online Fraud Investigations, Fraud Investigations, Investment Fraud Investigations, Broker Fraud Investigations, Bribery Cases, Corruption Cases, Money Laundering Cases and Corporate Fraud Cases.
Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland Know-How, Experience and Liability: 220 years of know-how and 80 years of combined investigative & intelligence management experience. Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland based in Zürich-City with its private detectives and private investigators are globally operating, and they are authorized by the security department of state. They were on the cases worth more than USD 33 billion collectively. Furthermore, they are licensed, discreet, experienced and insured up to CHF 10 million per Case and Client (Corporate Liability Insurance).
Get in touch today for a friendly, discrete and confidential consultation with one of their Private Investigators, Private Detectives and Detective Agents. Their professional Private Investigators, Private Detectives and Detective Agents provide cost-efficient, affordable and accurate estimates without any hidden cost. All their Private Investigators, Private Detectives and Detective Agents are highly qualified and professionally trained for all situations, events and incidents and maintaining 98% success rate with Return on Investment up to 526%.
To make an Inquiry, please contact Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland via E-Mail office@private-detective-agency.ch or WhatsApp Business Number +41 44 586 60 33. Please note that the Private Detective Agency™ Switzerland with Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™ and Cyber Investigative Solutions™ are the part of Swiss Security & Credit Solutions Group.
