Chris Gabrelcik and Alexis Schulze Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Chris Gabrelcik, founder and CEO of Lubrication Specialties, Inc. Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Nékter Juice Bar

Chris Gabrelcik, founder and CEO of Lubrication Specialties, Inc. Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Nékter Juice Bar

Research! Look for competitors, similar products, companies in the same space, and all the information you can find to benchmark your idea.” — Chris Gabrelcik, founder and CEO of Lubrication Specialties, Inc.

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Sometimes marketing gets lost in the mix and ends up costing more money with less results. This can hurt your brand, your image. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to get the right marketing in place for 2022. Two recent client interview excerpt can be found below.

-

Chris Gabrelcik, founder and CEO of Lubrication Specialties, Inc.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take pictures. This is something I never thought about doing because I was always working on the next steps. Now that we have manufacturing, blending, R&D, marketing, sales, international sales etc. people want to see pictures of the days I was working out of a 30x 40 pole barn, and frankly, I’d love to have the memories to reference to really celebrate how far we’ve come.

Hire good partners. Early on, I was selling my first product for two years before I ever thought about a patent. By the time I called an attorney, he told me it was too late, and in hindsight, I lost out on a lot of revenue.

As the company grows your role is going to change. When I started, I was knowledgeable about lubricants and sales; that’s what I loved. Then, as we grew, my role shifted into management. Then, eventually involved cash flow management and understanding accounting. Then, I added marketing and distribution to the mix. Finally, I’m in a spot now where my role is about building a corporation — as opposed to a small business. I wish someone had explained that to me early on so I could have been proactive instead of reactive about my training and could have been looking forward to how I could build a good foundation for the next stage.

Balance your time. It always feels like everything is mission critical in a startup business, so you’re always working hard. I spent way too much time working and not enough time with my family because it always felt like the business could turn at any time and I want to be prepared for whatever came at me — not just because I want the business to succeed, but because I feel the pressure of supporting a lot of people’s livelihoods. Looking back, I realize most of our business hiccups would have been fine had I had enjoyed dinner with my family instead of working into the night to fix an issue that could’ve waited until tomorrow. Sometimes the urgency is just a fake narrative in your own head.

Take time to enjoy it. Don’t be too uptight. As my business grew, every quarter was a new frontier. I always stressed about what was going to happen next, and looking back, I wish I could have taken more time to live in the present moment and enjoy what was happening instead of focusing on the next month or quarter.

Read the rest here

-

Alexis Schulze, co-founder and chief visionary officer of Nékter Juice Bar

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

When you start out small you certainly have to work harder to find distributors, etc. We honestly googled and made calls till we found ones. As we grew this got easier and we were able to negotiate prices and a lot of aspects were done by experts at that point. Getting in a supply chain person and then being sent samples etc. all of that was definitely out of our league but we did it.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Employees are truly the most important part of your business. We have had ones that stole from us, ones that have gone above and beyond and I’m always surprised by the ones that did each.

2. In order to be a boss you have to know how to lead. Knowing how to lead is hard when you question yourself. Work on yourself. I had to find my confidence during the process of growing a company. I had a new marketing assistant who asked how I stayed soft in a business that requires you to be hard. I think I’m still trying to figure that one out, but I do know that we need both and need to spend more time valuing the soft side of business. The good stuff comes from there and sometimes gets lost in the chase of power and money. I really sound like a hippie juice bar owner I know. Haha!

The rest of the interview is available here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

