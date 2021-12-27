Silicon Nitride Market Demand, Share To Reach USD 183.1 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

Silicon Nitride Market Size – USD 102.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends– Product launches and research for silicon nitride products

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High demand for turbocharger, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Silicon Nitride during forecast period.

The global Silicon Nitride Market was valued at USD 102.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 183.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5 percent.

Silicon Nitride (Si3N4), a non-oxide ceramic has an excellent combination of material properties. They are as light weighted as silicon carbide (SiC), but their microstructure gives them excellent thermal shock resistance and their high fracture toughness makes them resistant to impacts and shocks. Si3N4 Ceramics is used for balls bearings, ceramic forming tools and automotive components and even due to its high temperature resistance; it is used for welding process.

Key manufacturers involved in the production of Si3N4 are found to be involved in the long term distribution agreement for the product with end-users across the globe. For instance, in February 2019, Kyocera Corporation has entered into an agreement with H.C.Starck Ceramics which allows Kyocera to use H.C.Starck technology to expand its ceramic business globally.

Rise in environmental worries and emission regulations for light duty as well as heavy duty vehicles will assist the demand for turbochargers and will push the demand for silicon nitride for the production of turbocharger rotors. Availability of alternative ceramic materials is found to be one of the key factors restraining the growth of this market over the forecast years.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

AlzChem, KYOCERA Corporation, UBE, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials can produce all grades of Si3N4

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Silicon Nitride Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe respectively. Asia Pacific segment is led by China owing to the markets for end-use industries i.e. automotive, medical and healthcare etc.

Bearings and Metal working tools segment in a combined way dominated the market in 2020.

Middle East & Africa in the global market is anticipated to account for small share and is expected to grow at slow pace over the near future.

Sintered Reaction-Bonded segment will procure the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.

Automotive has dominated the market of end-users with a share of 45.5%.

North America accounts for the second largest market share in this market at 27% due to huge amount EV sales and usage of silicon nitride in medical industry.

Market Insights:

Power is among the most critical component of infrastructure, crucial for the economic growth and welfare of nations. The existence and development of adequate infrastructure is essential for sustained growth of the Indian economy.

Sources of power generation range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, hydro and nuclear power to viable non-conventional sources such as wind, solar, and agricultural and domestic waste. Electricity demand has increased rapidly and is expected to rise further in the years to come. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity massive addition to the installed generating capacity is required, which is expected to foster power and energy market growth. In addition, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private sectors, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering to cater to growing electricity demand will further foster market size through 2028.

Global Silicon Nitride Market Segmentation:

By Types:

Reaction-Bonded

Sintered Reaction-Bonded

Hot Pressed

LED/ Photovoltaic Grade

Ceramic Grade

By Applications:

Reciprocating Engine Components

Metal working tools

Bearings

Turbochargers

Electronic Circuit Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Solar Energy Industry

Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

Others

Regions covered by the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

