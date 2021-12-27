Europe Nonwoven Products Market becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 2.9% | AMR

Rise in demand of nonwoven products to provide resistance to contamination and to offer better hygiene condition.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Nonwoven Products Market by Product (Gown, Drapes, Sets, Scrub Suit, Coverall, Cap, Shoe Cover, and Others) and End User (Medical and Open): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Europe nonwoven products market size was valued at $1,529 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,940 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2025.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

3M COMPANY

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

CARDINAL HEALTH

Freudenberg & Co. KG

HARTMANN GROUP

INVESTOR AB (MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

Zarys International Group

The growth of the Europe nonwoven products market is driven by rise in demand of nonwoven products to provide resistance to contamination and to offer better hygiene condition. Moreover, increase in usage of nonwoven products to avoid infections across all healthcare settings also drives the growth of the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By product, the sets segment held largest Europe nonwoven productsmarket share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

According to End user, the medicalsegment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2025.

Based on country, Germany is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

