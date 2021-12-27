Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis Till 2027

Rise in the need to outsource imaging in clinical trials and growth in adoption of imaging in clinical trials drive the clinical trial imaging services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market by Service Type (Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services, Reading & Analytical Services, Operational Imaging Services, Project & Data Management Services, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Academic & Government Research Institutes), and Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Clinical trial imaging services industry garnered $1.31 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.80 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in the need to outsource imaging in clinical trials, growth in adoption of imaging in clinical trials, and developments in the field of medical imaging technology drive the global clinical trial imaging services market. However, challenges associated with integration of imaging in clinical trials restrain the market growth. On the other hand, progress in image modality creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

BioClinica, Inc.

Biospective Inc.

Calyx

ERT Clinical

Icon Plc

IXICO plc

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Imaging Endpoints

Micron Inc

Median Technologies

Medpace Inc.

Pharmtrace

ProScan Imaging.

Key Findings Of The Study

By service type, the project and data management services occupied one-thirds share of the global clinical trial imaging services market in 2019.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By therapeutic area, the cardiology segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the clinical trial imaging services market in 2019.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

