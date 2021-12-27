Drug Device Combination Products Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

Drug Device Combination Products Market Report

Drug device combination products include medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients that help deliver the drug to a preferred location in the patient’s body. They comprise drug-eluting stents, infusion pumps, inhalers, transdermal delivery systems, and prefilled syringes. They have minimal side effects and offer advantages like controlled drug administration and improved patient compliance.

Drug Device Combination Products Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as asthma, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, rising preferences for smart and precision drug delivery systems, which minimize the amount of drug required for therapeutic efficacy, are driving the demand for drug device combination products across the globe. Besides this, several market players are introducing advanced technologies for tracking and monitoring different products. They are also expending on extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop next-generation products with high viscosity and formulation. Furthermore, the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and portable devices like nebulizers and inhalers are other growth-inducing factors positively influencing the market.

Drug Device Combination Products Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Novartis AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation and Terumo Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Drug Eluting Stents

• Transdermal Patches

• Infusion Pumps

• Drug Eluting Balloon

• Inhalers

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Cardiovascular

• Diabetes

• Cancer Treatment

• Respiratory Diseases

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.