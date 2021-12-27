Sulfur Fertilizers Market Report 2021- 26 | Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Sulfur fertilizers constitute sulfur in combination with other nutrients, such as nitrogen or potassium. They are vital for the growth and development of crops. Their utilization aids in increasing the protein levels in plants while improving the starch content of tubers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of sulfur deficiencies in the soil. Since some crops don't receive an adequate amount of sulfur, this has led to the widespread uptake of sulfur fertilizers across the globe, thereby significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the low availability of arable land and the rising demand for high-quality fertilizers to enhance produce have propelled the market growth on the global level. Moreover, numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries to promote the use of sulfur fertilizers for good quality crop yield have also created a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, the growing awareness among the farmers about the multiple benefits of sulfur fertilizers has further impelled the market growth.

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Achema, Coromandel International limited (Murugappa Group), ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Koch Industries Inc., Kugler Company, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sulfur Mills Limited, The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Sulphate Fertilizers

• Elemental Sulfur Fertilizers

• Liquids Sulfur Fertilizers

• Others

Breakup by Cultivation Type:

• Conventional Agriculture

• Controlled Environment Agriculture

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Soil

• Foliar

• Fertigation

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

