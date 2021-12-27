Renal Denervation Market May See a Big Move by 2024 Covid-19 Analysis | CAGR 48.5%

Renal Denervation Market

Europe was the leading geographic market in 2018, and it is projected to lead for the next few years.

Renal Denervation Market by Product (Symplicity, EnligHTN, Vessix, Paradise and Iberis) and by Technology (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Micro-Infusion) ” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Renal Denervation Market by Product (Symplicity, EnligHTN, Vessix, Paradise and Iberis) and by Technology (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, and Micro-Infusion) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global market was valued at $197 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2024, supported by a CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period 2018 - 2024. Symplicity Renal Denervation System is estimated to continue generating highest revenue throughout the forecast period, owing to growing number of product approvals across the globe. Europe held the leading position in the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypertension and blood pressure, changing lifestyle of the people, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and cost effectiveness of the renal denervation procedure as compared to other multidrug treatment therapies propel the market growth. However, stringent approval process for renal denervation devices, and patient discomfort and pain that arises during the procedure hamper the market growth.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Renal Denervation Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2018.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2018. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

•On the basis of product type, the Symplicity Renal Denervation System segment accounted for the largest share, while Vessix Renal Denervation System is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

•Radiofrequency segment dominated the overall renal denervation market.

•The Renal Denervation Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•Utrasound is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 56.4% during the analysis period.

•Europe was the leading geographic market in 2015, and it is projected to lead for the next few years.

•Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 50.6%.

The Major Key Players Are:

Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical, Inc., Renal Dynamics Limited, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation. As of 2015, Medtronic dominated the overall renal denervation market, followed by St. Jude Medical.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. Who are the leading market players active in Renal Denervation Market?

Q2. What are the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

Q3. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

Q4. What are the projections for the future that will help in taking further strategic steps?

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

