Portions of I-94, I-29, ND 13 closed due to weather

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo, Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton until further notice.

These closures are due to zero visibility and snow-covered roadways. Roads may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

- # # # -