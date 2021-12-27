LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market Growth Analysis, Future Trends and Forecasts at a CAGR of 6.1%

The cell culture consumables segment accounted for approximately 21.77% share of the LATAM laboratory disposables market in 2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market By Product (Equipment (Incubators, Laminar Flow Hood, Micro Manipulation Systems, Centrifuges, Lab Air Filtration System, Scopes, Sonicators & Homogenizers, Autoclave & Sterilizers, Spectrophotometers & Microarray Equipment, Bioreactors, snd Others); Disposables (Pipettes, Tips, Tubes, Cuvettes, Dishes, Gloves, Mask, Cell Imaging Consumables, and Cell Culture Consumables), and End User (Academic Institutes, Clinical Diagnostic Centers, Forensics Industry, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market size was valued at $1,759 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,831 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Advancements in technologiesfor laboratory equipment, increase in investments in private and public healthcare, and supportive insurance policiesdrive the growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market. In addition, research and development activities related to life science and biotechnology supplement the market growth. However, high costsrelated to technologically advanced laboratory equipment and scarcity of clinical laboratories in some countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of clinical diagnostics testing in the Latin Americaregion and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players analyzed in the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market include Agilent Technologies, Inc.,Bruker Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Danaher Corp, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Waters Corp.

The growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market is attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in incidences of HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, and other such diseases. Furthermore, surge in investments by governments in healthcare system and hospitals related to laboratory diagnosis are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Findings Of The Study:

The equipment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Disposable was the major shareholder in the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market, accounting for 64.02% share in 2019.

The spectrophotometer and microarray equipment segment occupied 18.68% share of the total laboratory equipment market in 2019.

Clinical diagnostic centers occupied 61.88% share of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market in 2019.

The cell culture consumables segment accounted for approximately 21.77% share of the LATAM laboratory disposables market in 2019.

