Cajun Navy Shares Tips on How to Stay Safe and Prepared While Hunting in the Winter
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) says that hunters using a boat or other watercraft should always wear a personal flotation device.
Louisiana-based search and rescue nonprofit shares their tips on how to stay safe while hunting this winter.
Hunting is a tradition and a way of life here in South Louisiana, but it can be dangerous if safety precautions aren't taken.”DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to stay safe and prepare for hunting in the winter? It can be a tricky question. The Cajun Navy has some tips to share with you!
Check the weather before hunting.
The best thing to do is check the weather before going out hunting. The Cajun Navy suggests checking local news and watching a meteorologist to see what weather conditions are expected. Dress for the weather.
Be aware of the cold.
When hunting in the woods, be aware of how cold it is. The best thing a hunter can do is prepare as if they would spend all day out there!
Bundle up and dress for the elements.
The Cajun Navy suggests wearing several layers of clothing so you can take some off when it gets too hot.
Stay safe if you get lost.
If a hunter gets lost, the most important thing they should do is stay calm and stop moving. The Cajun Navy says this is because "running around in circles will just drain your body heat, and you will use up the calories that you need to live.”
Stay hydrated and well-fed.
The Cajun Navy says that being hungry or thirsty will only drain you of more energy than you need to keep warm, so be sure to pack snacks and lots of water when hunting.
Know where you're going.
The Cajun Navy says, "If you know where you are going and have a plan in case of emergency, it will make the time go by faster and help you to stay put until someone finds you."
Don't rely on your cell phone alone.
It's important to note that, according to the Cajun Navy, "even though your cell phone will work in some parts of the woods, you still might not catch a signal.” For that reason, it's best to tell someone where you're hunting and when you'll be back.
Bring proper tools for warmth and safety.
Equipping yourself with the proper tools is crucial for warmth and safety. The Cajun Navy recommends having a "multi-tool, compass, whistle, rope, etc."
Make sure you have a hunting license.
One thing that hunters need to be aware of is whether or not they have a hunting license. The Cajun Navy suggests calling your local wildlife and fisheries for more information.
Always wear hunter's orange.
Another vital thing to remember is always to wear hunter’s orange. "It's a safety precaution that local wildlife commissions have for hunters," says the Cajun Navy.
Know your boundaries.
The Cajun Navy says that it is crucial to know your boundaries and respect other hunters' properties.
Bring back up tools in case something breaks or malfunctions.
The Cajun Navy suggests carrying a cell phone, GPS, map, and compass with you in addition to the multi-tool mentioned before.
Stay aware of other hunters.
The Cajun Navy recommends being aware of other hunters in the area so that "nobody shoots toward your direction by accident.”
If using a boat or watercraft for hunting, you should:
Always wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD).
Not all states require watercraft to have a flotation device, but it's always best to be prepared.
Obey all boating laws and rules.
Be aware of the laws that your state has about boating.
The Cajun Navy says that states have different rules and regulations for safety reasons, so it's essential to be aware of them.
Don't drink and boat.
"It may seem like a good idea to have a beer while you're out on the water, but please don't drink and drive a boat," says the Cajun Navy.
Make sure the boat is big enough.
The Cajun Navy says that it's important to make sure your boat is big enough to accommodate all of your gear and people on board without overcrowding.
Don't litter from a boat
Even though it may seem like a good idea at the time, never throw garbage in the water or off of a boat. "It will only make your trip worse," says the Cajun Navy.
Be sure to have all required safety equipment on board and working correctly.
Be careful when climbing trees
It's hazardous to climb trees while wearing hunting gear, so the Cajun Navy stresses the importance of making sure you are safe. Know your limits.
Don't kill more animals than permitted by law.
It is a hunter's responsibility to make sure they aren't overhunting.
Practice gun safety
It's essential to know and adhere to all gun safety rules.
Never shoot toward humans or animals without a clear target in sight.
The Cajun Navy says, "Take the time to look down the barrel with both eyes open before firing at an animal."
Keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
The Cajun Navy says, "Be aware of your target and what's beyond it."
Know how to operate your gun safely.
Be cautious when crossing an elevated stand.
The majority of hunting accidents happen due to falls from elevated stands, so the Cajun Navy suggests wearing a harness and making sure you know where you're stepping at all times.
Keep weapons out of the reach of children.
The Cajun Navy says, "Always keep your weapons out of the reach of children,
According to a study by Everytown for Gun Safety, There were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 765 deaths from 2015 to 2020.
"Every time we hear of a preventable hunting accident it's a tragic reminder of the dangers involved," says Jon Bridgers, Founder, Director, CEO at Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016). "Hunting is a tradition and a way of life here in South Louisiana, but it can be dangerous if safety precautions aren't taken."
About the Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016)
Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016) is a non-profit, volunteer organization that was formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to rescue people trapped by flooding. The group has since gone on to help after hurricanes and other natural disasters such as floods and fires.
They rely on private donations to fund their rescue missions.
Visit their website for more information: http://www.pinnaclesearchrescue.com/ or donate to the Cajun Navy at https://pinnaclesar.org/shop/donation/donate-to-cajun-navy/
