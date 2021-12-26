Top EB-5 Firm Partners with Leading Montessori Provider, Will Launch Direct Investment During December 28 Virtual Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, has launched a new direct investment in Higher Ground Education, the latest in a series of direct EB-5 project offerings that began in July 2021.
EB5AN will host a live webinar on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST to introduce Higher Ground Education and discuss the direct EB-5 investment.
Click here to register to attend or watch a recording of the webinar later.
Higher Ground Education was founded by a small team of impassioned educators, business leaders, and skilled operators who spent their early careers creating and scaling one of the most high-quality, high-fidelity Montessori school networks in the world. Over several years, the team has devoted itself to developing, testing, refining, and putting into practice the resources, systems, infrastructure, and pedagogical leadership required to achieve Montessori at scale. Higher Ground has developed the infrastructure necessary to leverage and empower the widespread existing talent in Montessori, and education generally, as well as to bring in waves of new talent from outside the existing education space. Higher Ground’s current expansion with EB5AN, which will open 11 new schools in three states, will be partially financed by capital from 20 EB-5 investors.
“We are excited to be working with Ray Girn, Guy Barnett, and the entire team at Higher Ground Education,” said Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “Montessori has really emerged as the preferred choice for private early childhood education. The industry’s formative years were characterized by high fragmentation, with countless small operators doing great work in the classroom, if not in the board room. Higher Ground has proven that Montessori can be institutionalized and scaled up while delivering world-class instruction to kids and unmatched value to parents. It’s revolutionary what they’ve done.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want high certainty of outcome and low risk. An investment in Higher Ground Education provides exactly that.”
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
