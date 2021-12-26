Alopecia Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising occurrences of alopecia and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The Global Alopecia Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position.

Growing trends in hair fashion put a lot of unwanted stress on the hair follicles leading to traumatic alopecia, and in turn, driving the market growth. This type of alopecia is caused by hairdressing practices such as cornrowing or tight braiding leading to hair pull, hair damage with strong chemicals comprising hair coloring, bleaching, straightening, and permanent waves, or application of extreme heat such as a hot roller. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%. It may occur in people of all ages, including children and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population. The report throws light on the current economic landscape of this business vertical and evaluates the top market trends. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts’ observations.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, Revian made an announcement about the receiving of a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of proprietary color light combinations for regenerating living body tissues such as including hair.

Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

Additionally, various chronic disorders and genetic diseases may be causative of hair loss/alopecia in people. Male pattern baldness, a hereditary cause of hair loss, may be triggered at any point in a man’s life, including adolescence. Moreover, some individuals suffer from trichotillomania (a rare psychiatric condition) in which compulsive twisting and pulling of hair can lead to bald spots. The Global Alopecia Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Alopecia market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Alopecia market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Traction Alopecia

Cicatricle Alopecia

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Male

Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription

OTC (Over-the-Counter)

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Alopecia market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Alopecia business sphere.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Alopecia market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

