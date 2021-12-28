Centric Warriors NFT: The long awaited triple-edged utility NFT for Centric Patriots
EINPresswire.com/ -- Curated by a passionate independent team, the Centric Warriors NFT collection is chronicled to be the most prestigious superlative patriots’ badge. Both for community loyalists who have been with the revolutionary project right from its cradle days and recent "HODLERS" who fortify the resistance up until consensus. The collection comprises of uniquely and hierarchically decorated gladiators, armed and motivated for combat. Spanning through the ruthless sword of truth, the impenetrable shield of refuge, the blameless armor of trust and the rewarding crown of glory.
The meticulously created pieces are to roll out in tiered ranks; from 1 star up until 5 star Elite Generals. Choice acquisitions are solely based on community prospect’s discretion. Identify with the honor that befits you. There’s the 1 star pack of 500 Generals to be foremostly unveiled with price pegged at 0.13BNB/piece. Followed by the 2 star pack of 400 Generals, with unveiling price pegged at 0.24BNB/piece. The 3 star pack of 300 Generals and 4 star pack of 200 Generals, are to be rolled with respective prices placed at 0.46BNB and 0.9BNB per piece. The 5 star rank comprises of 90 fortified Generals and priced at 1.83BNB/piece. Finally, we have the ten man 5 Star Elite Generals, slated to be privately sold to community VIPs. The specified rollout dates and marketplace for each batch unveiling, are to be announced progressively.
As a community-oriented collection, these NFTs are gainly effectual, to not just the Centric household, but also the general human welfare. As 30% of its sales proceeds is proposed to be converted to Centric Rise (CNR), and transparently locked up until consensus; this is when 1 Centric Swap (CNS), CNR’s duo, values and stabilizes at $1. The address where this would be locked will be made available on release, as it is to be readily observable by the general public. Another 20% of sales proceeds is to be allotted to expedite the already surging CNR burn rate. The proceeds would be converted to CNR, then sent to its burn address.
With over a 100 million CNR currently burnt, from its original 1 billion supply. This gesture further edges the community towards consensus, with the resulting CNR scarcity spur. Lastly, an additional 10% of sales proceeds would be verifiably donated to Centric’s partner Crypto Donations (@CryptoDonation_). A non-partisan charity organization, aimed at alleviating struggles and supporting human living. This prestigious collection is all-inclusive, as such, everyone has suiting badges or NFTs that project their patriot status.
Journey with us at Centric, and unite with our vision for a stable, reliable, and untethered global digital currency, aimed at financial freedom for the next generation.
LET’S GO CENTRIC WARRIORS!
Learn more about Centric — https://www.centric.com
Read Centric's Whitepaper — https://www.centric.com/whitepaper
Join the Centric Warriors — https://twitter.com/CentricWarriors
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today. Centric believes the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
